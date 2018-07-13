I have to admit, the United Kingdom's protest game is seriously on point. On July 12, Donald Trump landed in the United Kingdom to meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth for a quick 24-hour visit as a part of his international tour. Well, he won't be alone during his European stint because these photos of the Trump baby blimp in London are absolutely hilarious.

On July 12, Vanity Fair reported that an inflatable balloon of Baby Donald Trump might follow the president during his trip to the U.K. This is arguably both the pettiest and most artistic version of Trump protest that has yet to be born. According to Vanity Fair, the bright orange inflatable blimp is nearly 20-feet tall and is worth nearly $5,000. The city of London got the green light to fly the blimp from London's mayor Sadiq Khan, who allowed the balloon to be tethered in Parliament Square and fly in the air during a two hour window in the early afternoon. Ironically enough, Trump referred to Khan as "ignorant" to host Piers Morgan in May 2016.

So the Trump baby blimp has officially hit London. However, the larger than life demonstration piece isn't stopping in just one city. There's already been a change.org petition launched asking Scottish Deputy Chief Constable Designate Iain Livingstone to allow the Trump baby blimp to fly over Trump's Scotland golf resort, Turnberry, while Trump plays a round of golf there Saturday, July 14.

Leo Murray, one of the head organizers of the Trump baby blimp, spoke to Vanity Fair on July 12 about Scotland's protest against Trump. According to Murray, the country is excited to stand in "solidarity" with London's recent demonstration.

He said,

People in Scotland are past masters when it comes to protesting against Trump. So naturally they have insisted we bring Trump Baby up from London to fly over his golf course, in solidarity with their struggle against Trump’s hateful politics. We have been delighted to accept their invitation.

Who needs an entourage when you have an inflatable blimp following you around the United Kingdom? Check out these photos of the Trump baby blimp and you'll see what I mean.

The Trump blimp took flight on Friday morning in London. Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images News/Getty Images

The Trump Baby Blimp Even Has Its Own Twitter Account.

The Blimp Itself Might Be Amusing To Some, But It's Caused Mixed Reactions From The Public.

That Day, Trump Said He Felt "Unwelcome" Because Of The Trump Baby Blimp.