Photos Of "Onion" Cysts Being Squeezed Out Of This Guy's Back Will Ruin You

Warning: The following images are not for the faint of heart, so if you're one to feel squeamish, now is the best time to turn around. For the brave souls out there: Welcome, meet Dr. Sandra Lee. The California dermatologist goes by the moniker Dr. Pimple Popper, a task she's mastered... and then some. Her recent photos of "onion" cysts being squeezed out of this man's back are pretty much guaranteed to scar you for life, and right in time for the Halloween season.

If you were planning on a horror movie or a trip to a haunted house, you can pass on that and just watch Dr. Lee's social media footage. In an oh-so-lovely #TBT photo on Instagram, she decided to share graphic shots of the upper portion of a man's back, which feature two onion-sized cysts. Anything circular and onion/garlic-shaped that I had planned to use in my pasta sauce tonight is no longer appetizing.

The initial photo in the post, while definitely abnormal, isn't too graphic. Luckily for curious viewers with a solid stomach, Dr. Lee provides even more pictures of the removal process, and yes, the cysts indeed look like onions and/or garlic. Goodbye pomodoro sauce, I'll shall make you when I can look at your ingredients again.

"This is how you KNOW you've been eating too many onions... SWIPE to see how many I collected," Lee teased in her post.

Have a look at the "onion" cysts. Or, you know, don't if you want to keep your lunch down.

What did we tell ya: It's pretty gross, huh? These small, ball-shaped cysts are not the only winners Lee has posted on social media. She takes to Instagram to share videos where she is squeezing a gooey substance out of a pimple with the hashtag #ricottacheese. As gunk pours out of another person's pimple à la a vanilla swirl cone from Carvel, Lee makes a custard reference. Then in another recent video, she shouts "linguini" as she empties the pimple. All in all, it's a really bad day to be a hungry Italian girl.

Oh, and if you'd rather see an actual video of a procedure like this, check out this video of a "garlic cyst."

Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) on YouTube

Have you been grossed out enough... or do you need more eye candy?

Now that you've been treated to bodily fluids, creams, and such (and clearly lost your appetite) now is the time to explore the method to the madness. Lee does have a reason for posting these types of stories. On her YouTube page, she said,

I try to give you a "window into my world" as a dermatologist. I discuss various diseases of the skin, hair, and nails, and you get advice and information on blackheads, acne, cysts, warts, Botox, fillers, liposuction... anything that I may do within the realm of dermatology.

So her graphic, frightening, and all-around gross images all serve a purpose: to educate. It might not be the most satisfying video to watch, but it'll encourage you to go to the dermatologist. These doctors not only pop funky-looking pimples and cysts, but they keep you abreast of any issues that can arise, such as skin cancer and various types of skin damage. Self reported that more than 3 million skin cancer cases arise each year, so this is definitely not the doctor you want to skip.

While yes, these clips and shots are definitely prone to make you lose your appetite, don't miss the message behind them: Go to the doctor. Skip watching them altogether if you're that squeamish and just book an appointment — you'll be glad you did.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.