Photos of Hurricane Ophelia's Red Sky Are Seriously Spooky
There's something serious spooky happening over in the U.K. right now. In a Halloween-like twist, Hurricane Ophelia has managed the turn the sky a bizarre, red hue. Photos of Hurricane Ophelia's red sky circulated throughout social media on Oct. 16 — and Twitter is very, very shook.
A storm slammed down in Ireland over the weekend, packing torrential rain, powerful winds, and gusts reaching 90 mph, according to Slate. About 120,000 buildings were left without power, and as of Oct. 16, three people have been killed.
The effects of the hurricane stretched over to England, where residents were startled to discover an eerie, red glow hovering over the city.
"It's certainly spectacular at the moment and quite a talking point, we've had a lot of calls about it," Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge told The Telegraph. According to Madge, the phenomenon has everything to do with Ophelia. He explained,
He added that Ophelia is "drawing air" from the Sahara, and smoke particles from wildfires in Spain and Portugal. Those particles help scatter the sunlight.
England residents were having mixed feelings about this sudden, spooky sky change, and took to social media to share a whole slew of surreal photos.
Some were a little creeped out.
#REDSUN London sky is a very spooky shade of sepia right now. What is going on #Ophelia? pic.twitter.com/vNiecdm4Lk— Jonathan Bunn (@JonJBunn) October 16, 2017
is this the end pic.twitter.com/60ny5XpEKr— anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) October 16, 2017
Others were delighted that they didn't have to use a filter.
London now has its own Instagram filter. Sigh. pic.twitter.com/F2LytBCE2K— Josh Barrie (@joshbythesea) October 16, 2017
#redsky has reached London. Weird. #nofilter pic.twitter.com/eWe7E568Cs— Jez Halford (@jezhalford) October 16, 2017
Spectacular sky in London today #ophelia #london #REDSUN #yellowsky #orangesky #nofilter #noreallynofilter pic.twitter.com/O37X3R3KDY— Michael Haynes (@maggot1011) October 16, 2017
Some straight up felt like the apocalypse had hit.
It’s like War of the Worlds in London 😮 #Ophelia #orangesky #redsky #yellowsky #London #HurricaneOphelia #apocalypse pic.twitter.com/strUqlNw56— Yasmin Edson (@Yasmin_Edson) October 16, 2017
London, Blackfriars Bridge, 3pm. We're all doomed. #redsky pic.twitter.com/o4S7JLW9Qa— Rob Klingon 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@RobKlingon) October 16, 2017
The sky in #London has turned into a CRAZY(!) reddish brown colour. It feels incredibly weird...and getting more weird by the minute. So many people are looking at the sky and taking photos. #Ophelia #SaharanDust #FireParticles #RedSun pic.twitter.com/nMQ2e7MdTb— Tomasz Schafernaker (@Schafernaker) October 16, 2017
And many, many people were absolutely loving it.
Today's sky was amazing 😍 love seeing natural wonders like that happening! #REDSUN #RedSky #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/IidZD3WbDi— Ben Thomas (@b3nthom4s) October 16, 2017
Working down in Canterbury tonight. I thought the sky was amazing. Just an iPhone shot I'm afraid. #Photography #RedSky pic.twitter.com/vfGZY1g17E— Images By Sy (@imagesbysy) October 16, 2017
Surreal red sky in London as Ophelia whips up dust from the Sahara.— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 16, 2017
(ht @iihtishamm) pic.twitter.com/abNeuJqfKj
Awesome Sahara skies in Uckfield, East Sussex! #redsun #yellowsky #redsky #ophelia #HurricaneOphelia @bbcsoutheast @BBCSussex @SussexLifeMag pic.twitter.com/W0VzBehf8V— Peter Grevitt (@petegrev) October 16, 2017
The red sky is expected to last through Oct. 17, when Ophelia heads across Scotland, and moves towards Scandinavia, according to Madge. The phenomenon actually happens once or twice a year in the U.K., he added, though typically during the night time.
Before you start planning on building an apocalypse shelter (you know, just in case), there's pretty much a step-by-step guide for how this whole phenomenon went down. BBC weather presenter Simon King told The Telegraph,
Pretty cool.
Meanwhile, Ireland is dealing with far more treacherous effects of Ophelia.
The power is out for many residents because, according to the country's power system operator ESB Networks, "fallen trees on overhead lines are responsible for most of the damage to the network."
Schools in Northern Ireland were closed on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17 due to the "the prolonged nature and potential severity of the storm," Department of Education wrote on their website.
Casualties of the storm have been almost exclusively caused by the results of fallen trees. NPR reported that one woman died after a tree fell on a car she was in. And, according to the BBC, a man died after his car was struck by a tree and another man was killed "in a chainsaw accident in [County] Tipperary while attempting to remove a tree downed by the storm."
Stay safe out there, Ireland!