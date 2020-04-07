Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor was messy. If you haven't already blocked it out of your memory, you'll recall that on After the Final Rose, Hannah Ann Sluss casually mentioned that Weber and former- Bachelorette Hannah Brown were DMing on Instagram while she and Weber were engaged. This naturally left fans wondering why Peter Weber was DMing Hannah Brown when he was still fully engaged to Sluss. But thanks to his recent interview on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, fans finally got Weber's side of the story.

On ATFR, Sluss told Weber, "Peter, we’ve been through a lot together, and I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her." As Weber tells it, the cast gets to watch episodes of the show ahead of when they air, and it was that sneak peek that led Brown to slide into his DMs.

ICYMI, Brown's appearance on Weber's season included an emotional reunion, complete with an invitation for her to join the cast of Weber's season, which she declined. It makes sense that Brown would want to talk to Weber upon seeing the nature of the episode that was about to air, even though off-camera, Weber and Sluss were already engaged.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

"Hannah Brown had been given the episode as well," Weber said on the podcast. "One day I saw that she DM'd me on Instagram (I didn't have her number at that point). She was being really honest and open and wondering if I had seen the episodes yet. She was kinda struggling with it, it was tough to watch."

He continued, saying that on one of their "Happy Couple Weekends" (a Bachelor tradition where the Bachelor/Bachelorette and their final pick get to spend time together while the show is airing), he told Sluss that Brown had reached out to him seeking closure. "To be completely honest, the way that whole conversation ended [with Hannah Brown on this season] wasn't very definite. I was so confused at that moment... those were real feelings being brought up. So, Hannah Brown reached out to see how I was doing," said Weber. "I had asked Hannah Ann if it would be OK if I could communicate with Hannah Brown. She told me that it was fine as long as I didn't see her in-person... she was, obviously, a little hesitant... and that's why I wanted to be transparent about her with everything. Ultimately, she gave me the OK and Hannah Brown and I discussed things."

Weber also revealed that he and Brown have since reached a point of “mutual respect,” which makes it sound like, at the very least, they finally got the closure they'd been seeking.