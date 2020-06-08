Pete Davidson doesn't always do interviews, but when he does, he's an open book, and it's so refreshing. Whether he's opening up about his mental health through his stand-up comedy or in rare interviews, Davidson doesn't shy away from his complicated reality. Pete Davidson's quotes about experiencing "dark times" in 2017 are so raw.

Davidson is one of the funniest people on TV right now, but his real life hasn't always been bright and sunny. The Saturday Night Live star lost his father when he was only 7 years old. Davidson's dad, a fireman, died while on duty as a first responder during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Davidson has previously spoken out about his experience with mental health, telling Charlamagne Tha God in February 2020 that he's "always depressed."

“I wake up depressed, but now I know my steps," he said. "I have to go outside and be in sun for a little bit, or go for a walk. It’s all just programming yourself to trick your brain.”

Now, Davidson is starring in Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy The King of Staten Island, and he revisited his tough past during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning. Speaking about how he was at his lowest in 2017, Davidson said he "got as close as you can get" to hurting himself, and was even suicidal at times.

"I mean, just like testing the water," Davidson explained. "And until I met the right treatments and met the right doctors and did all the work that you need to do to, like, not feel that way, it got pretty dark and scary."

Davidson shared how, at one point, he tried driving with his eyes closed — an experience he worked into the film. "I used to do that," he shared. "That's horrible to say. But yeah, I used to close my eyes on a closed road, usually at night. And I would drive without a seat belt."

Despite 2017 being his worst year in some ways, Davidson also expressed thanks for that being the year he was able to get the help he needed. It was also the year he co-wrote the semi-autobiographical King of Staten Island, which was therapeutic for him.

"I really wanted this to be cleansing for me," Davidson said. "I feel like I got to speak about it in the biggest way possible and I could get my story out there, so I feel like now I could let it go."

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.