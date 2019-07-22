If you thought today was just going to be another normal day, think again. Pete Davidson’s joke about having sex with his mom is about to change life as you know it. And probably not in a great way.

OK, let me backtrack here for a second. Despite his fame and what most of us would guess would be his fortune, Davidson actually still lives with his mom. And he definitely hasn't been shy about that fact. He even joked about his living situation in May on Saturday Night Live. "This is going to be a special Mother's Day for me, because this year, she's not just my mom, she's also my roommate...I know what people think," he joked. "They see you on TV and magazines and stuff and they think, 'Wow, that guy must have a place.' Nope! But it's not like I moved into her house. I just bought a house with my mom, like a winner."

As if that wasn't enough, he even brought his mom, Pete Davidson onto the show. She's even wearing a pink sweatshirt with her own face stitched next to her son's face. It's a lot. And I literally don't think I could possibly love it more.

Just when you thought Davidson literally could not get any closer to his mom, Davidson made a super NSFW joke about his mom during an appearance on Tan France's show Dressing Funny.

It all started when France asked Davidson if his mom dates. "I'm trying to get her to," Davidson responded. OK, normal enough. Then France asks if Davidson cares when his mom dates. Again, not a weird question. "I don't care. Someone should slam her. Seriously, she's been, like, not with anybody since, like, my dad died," Davidson shared. "Someone needs to get up in that and get that lady off my back! When France warns Davidson that his mom might see the clip, Davidson responds by saying - and this is where things get really weird - "I don't care...at this point I might fuck her."

Yep, that's right. Davidson flat-out said he might f**k his mom. Obvi it was a joke. But, like, wow. It's a lot to take in. Lol...?

The joke about his mom wasn't the only NSFW joke Davidson made during his appearance on Dressing Funny. When France asks Davidson how he is (after they conveniently just "woke up together), Davidson responds: "I'm great. I just got my results back, I ain't got s**t. And there were some sketchy ones." Because they're, you know, literally in a bed together, France responds by joking that he's glad he and Davidson did use protection.

To this, Davidson jokes: "It's disrespectful. It is! If I was a girl, I'd be like, 'what? Do you think I'm dirty?' I never wear a condom! I'm a gentleman."

OK, so that was a super NSFW one and obviously, again, it was just a joke.

That being said, STDs are no joke. And wearing a condom is an easy way to avoid getting any. So... rubber up, people. I promise it's not disrespecting anyone.