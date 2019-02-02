It's only February, but the new year has already given the world a potential celebrity romance that literally no one ever saw coming. Weeks after Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale were reportedly spotted flirting up a storm after the Golden Globes, the rumored couple stepped out together while apparently showing off some unexpected PDA. TBH, Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale reportedly holding hands after Davidson's stand-up show has me shook to my very core, because it seems to signify that this unlikely pair could in fact be an item. Elite Daily reached out to both Davidson's and Beckinsale's representation for comment on the dating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Feb. 1, Davidson shared his comedic stand-up routine at the Largo at the Coronet with a special someone in attendance: actress Kate Beckinsale, who was first linked to the SNL regular on Jan. 6 at Netflix's Golden Globes after party. According to People, the two stars left the venue holding hands on Friday night, the clearest indication yet that there might be something romantic going on between them. While Davidson's and Beckinsale's reps didn't immediately respond to an Elite Daily inquiry on whether the couple left together, a source reportedly told People that they then went back to Davidson's hotel in Santa Monica together.

"They arrived at the hotel hand-in-hand," the eyewitness reportedly told the publication. "Kate looked gorgeous."

It's a lot to process for someone who never saw this romance coming (TBH, probably most people), especially considering that the two parties have been staying mum about their reported relationship.

Just days after the supposed rendezvous in January took place, Beckinsale shared a throwback black-and-white photo of her mom on Instagram, and she had the most deflective clapback to a fan who commented, "Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson."

She cheekily responded, "No, that’s my mother. Easy mistake," which didn't serve to confirm or deny the rumors. TBH, it was pretty much the most frustrating response she could have thought of.

However, after a few weeks passed and I hadn't heard or seen anything on the Kate and Pete front, I assumed that the short-lived fling was over or that it was just an innocent flirtation or friendship. That is, until Friday's outing, which seems to suggest that not only are they definitely still hanging out, but that they also seem to be pretty into each other at the moment. Elite Daily reached out to both Davidson's and Beckinsale's reps about the status of their relationship, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Unsurprisingly, the Twitterverse is just as shocked about this whole development as we all are.

I mean, if you thought that Davidson and his ex, Ariana Grande, were an unlikely pairing, the SNL comedian's newest flame might just one-up that.

Still, a look at Beckinsale's past relationship history might suggest that getting together with Davidson isn't such a surprising move after all. The Underworld star appears to have a thing for comedians (I mean, who doesn't like to be with someone who can make them laugh?), and she was last linked to 23-year-old Matt Rife back in September 2018.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Beckinsale and Davidson's budding relationship will stand the test of time, but I think the takeaway from all of this is that it definitely pays to be funny.