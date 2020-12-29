Pete Davidson Finally Responded To What His Ex Cazzie David Wrote About Him

What would you do if your ex wrote a book with an entire chapter devoted to airing the details of your extremely messy and public breakup? Well, I'd highly recommend following the lead of Pete Davidson's response to what his ex Cazzie David wrote about him in her book No One Asked For This. "I'm really happy for her. It did well, and, you know, we're cool. I wish her nothing but the best," Davidson told Insider on Dec. 21. "I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart." (David's book made its debut on the New York Times bestseller list on Nov. 25.)

The book, which came out on Nov. 17, includes a series of essays about David's life, including her relationships with various family members and her struggle with anxiety — and a chapter called "Erase Me" that details her 2018 split from Davidson.

In the essay, David claims she initiated the breakup in part because she couldn't convince Davidson she truly loved him. Eventually, she grew tired of trying. Although she feared for his safety — she claims he had made self-harm threats to her in the past — she wanted to take a break from their relationship.

"I was afraid of all the possible scenarios that might happen and knew that I would always feel responsible for his safety whether we were together or apart," she wrote. "But, in that moment, I preferred to be scared than to spend yet another day on the receiving end of a diatribe as to why I had failed him."

A few days later, she said she changed her mind and wanted to get back together. "But it was too late," she wrote. "He told me he was now the happiest he had ever been, and he wanted to continue our time apart." Two days later, she received a text from David officially ending their relationship. The next day, she found out he had found a new girlfriend in Ariana Grande.

David wrote that the revelation made her feel as though she'd been transferred from the "emotional prison" of her former relationship to "a new prison, a much worse prison, an almost pitch-black room lit only by footage of them meeting and immediately falling in love accompanied by audio of her baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to me."

Luckily, it seems as though David and Davidson have reached a better point in their relationship since then. David even thanked her ex in the acknowledgments section of her book. “Pete. I love you ... Your bravery inspires me and your friendship means the world to me.”

