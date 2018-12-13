Of all of the things on my holiday wishlist this year, Perry's "Elf Trash" ice cream is at the top of my list. I know, ice cream is a pretty untraditional thing to ask for but just wait until you find out what it's made with and it will be all you want for Christmas, too. It may be cold outside, but nothing says the holidays like a festive pint of ice cream to snuggle up in front of the fireplace with. Grab your spoons and cue up the Hallmark Channel, because Perry's "Elf Trash" ice cream is going to be your go-to sweet treat this holiday season.

Perry's "Elf Trash" ice cream is going to make your spirits bright this December. The ice cream is an incredibly delicious mish-mash of red and green fudge candies, fudge covered pretzels, fudge covered peanuts, and praline peanuts, according to the creamery. I love ice cream with a little crunch to it, so this is basically my dream combination of flavors. Now that you know what the mix-ins are, it is time to talk about the actual ice cream itself. Perry's uses white chocolate ice cream to hold together this festive holiday pint.

Just a quick note that all Perry's Ice Cream products are made one batch at a time, according to the company. Why am I mentioning this? I just want to call out Perry's attention to detail. The creamery products more than 75 varieties of ice cream, so it is pretty impressive they give each one a little extra TLC.

So, who is responsible for creating this holiday deliciousness? Well, Perry's Ice Cream blames the "sneaky elves" for raiding "Santa's cupboard" and that's where "Elf Trash" came from. I know Santa like his snacks, but it's entirely possible he will stock up on "Elf Trash" before he hops in his sleigh on Christmas Eve.

The limited edition ice cream is only available in select stores from October to December, according to Perry's Ice Cream. I checked the Perry's Ice Cream website and, sadly, "Elf Trash" is not sold withxin 25 miles of where I live. What a bummer. Hopefully, Santa is up for sharing because all I want for Christmas is a pint of Perry's Ice Cream's "Elf Trash."

You can use Perry's Ice Cream's Flavor Finder to see if the "Elf Trash" pints are available at a store near you. All you have to do is plug in your zip code and select the mileage range. If there are pints available, the map will populate with exact store locations. This way, you can easily figure out where to pick up a pint. Since December is halfway over, I might recommend calling the store to make sure that "Elf Trash" is actually in stock.

If you are hosting for the holidays this year, skip the pie and serve up pints of Perry's "Elf Trash" ice cream. The sure to check all of the boxes when it comes to holiday treats. In the meantime, I'll be waiting for Santa to drop a few pints of "Elf Trash" in my freezer for Christmas.