Penn Badgley is sharing some behind the scenes details about the making of You, as well as a sneak preview of Season 3. In a new interview, the actor — who plays Joe Goldberg — opened up about the last season's final scene, which shows the character ogling his mysterious new neighbor through the fence. Unfortunately, it sounds like we shouldn't expect any spoilers about her identity anytime soon, because Penn Badgley’s You theory about Joe’s neighbor shows he's just as mystified as the rest of us.

While there's been no shortage of fan speculation about what role the mysterious woman will play when the story picks up during Season 3, Badgley appeared to suggest that the rest of the cast and crew are just as in the dark as viewers. As a refresher, Season 2 ended with Joe gazing over the fence at the mystery woman and a voice-over saying, "This is just the beginning because this is where I had to be, exactly where I had to be to meet you. There you were, with your books and your sunshine. So close, but worlds away. I will figure out a way, a way to get to you. See you soon, neighbor."

During a Saturday, Jan. 18 interview with BuzzFeed, he told the publication that he wasn't sure how significant the woman would be to the storyline yet.

"I think they're probably not going to use the woman they cast because they didn't know what they were going to do," he said, admitting that he has no idea what the showrunners plan to do with the character. But what that little tidbit did reveal is that fans who were basing their theories on the physicality of the neighbor or the actress who played her might have to go back to the drawing board, because someone else could very well be playing her in Season 3.

However, it wouldn't be the first time that the producers have left the actors in the dark before filming. Badgley told the publication that he only found out about Love Quinn's murderous streak while reading with Victoria Pedretti during her audition.

"Greg and Sera told me after she left the room," he recalled. "We were talking about, you know, she was talented and it wasn't up to me, but they were kind of including me in the process. And then, Greg just said, 'Do you want to know?' And I said, 'Yeah, that'd help.' And he's like, 'Alright, so she's a killer.'"

While Badgley might not know what's going to go down in Season 3, he told BuzzFeed that he doesn't think that Joe and Love are the real deal when it comes to love and their relationship, and he doesn't think that they'll last. Because of that, he said that he's "most interested in what's going to happen between Love and Joe because they have a child together."

"No. No, they both kill people, OK? How can that be true love? I don't want to police people's feelings anymore. It's really exhausting," he quipped about the pair's connection, although he did admit that he initially thought Joe would be on board with Love's questionable morals and the two would become partners in crime.

Badgley added that he thinks that Joe will continue to search for love, but "he has no clue where to find it or how."

Unfortunately, it sounds like it'll be a while before viewers can see what happens next when Season 3 comes to Netflix, so I'd check out his interview and re-watch the previous season with his spoilers in mind.