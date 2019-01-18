The breakout show of winter 2019, Lifetime-turned-Netflix's You, has literally everyone talking. Seriously, even my mom asked about it the other day, and she only ever watches Blue Bloods, so obviously it's a hit. The star of the show, Penn Badgley, may play murderous stalker Joe Goldberg, but his charm and cute smile still have viewers swooning. (Yes, even though he plays a murderous stalker. I don't know what to tell you.) Considering Badgley's own good looks and way with the ladies, this isn't too surprising. If you're curious about Penn Badgley’s dating history, then you're not the only one, and you're definitely in for a treat.

Most people will recognize Badgley from his six-year stint as Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl. The show definitely made Badgley a household name, and his roles in teen comedies Easy A and John Tucker Must Die cemented his position as a certified heartthrob. Badgley's dating history is certainly proof of that, as he's reportedly dated some of Hollywood's most gorgeous and talented ladies.

Now, Badgley is happily married, but looking back at everyone he's dated shows just how long the 32-year-old has been searching for love. So, let's talk a walk down memory lane, shall we?

1 Blake Lively Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Perhaps Badgley's most memorable relationship was with his Gossip Girl co-star, Blake Lively. The two dated for three years after having met on set, according to The Daily Mail, and ended things in 2010. Speaking to Elle in 2013, Badlgey summed up the relationship as a learning experience. "I don't know if I can distill it into a sentence, or even articulate it," he told the magazine. "We were very much caught up in the show, which itself was a six-year endurance test. Our relationship was a part of that and helped us through it. I mean, like anything valuable, it was good and it was bad and it was a learning experience."

2 Zoë Kravitz John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Badgley and Kravitz reportedly dated for almost two years, from 2011 to 2013. According to Us Weekly, they ended things due to their demanding jobs. (Elite Daily reached out to Badgley and Kravitz's teams for confirmation but did not hear back by the time of publication.) "It is all good between them," a source told the magazine. "It wasn't a sad breakup." In the same Elle interview where he spoke about his relationship with Lively (which took place while he was still dating Kravitz), Badgley opened up about how the two fared while traveling so much for work. "There's definitely no secret," he said. "I'd say honesty is always the best policy. There are always a lot of arguments — but even if honesty starts some, it avoids bigger ones."