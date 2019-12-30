If you're one of the many fans who devoured You Season 2 in one weekend and are now looking for more, you might be in luck. There's a good chance fans will get to see more of the hit Netflix series, at least according to star Penn Badgley's comments about You Season 3. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Badgley let slip that there might be another season of the show, so start preparing now for even more of Joe Goldberg's terrifying exploits.

In You Season 2, Joe finds himself starting a new life in Los Angeles after his serial killer antics made things in New York a little messy, to say the least. In LA, he meets Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and he seems to fall into his same violent patterns. However, a shocking twist ending to the season reveals that Joe may have actually met his match in Love. It was while talking with ET about Love that Badgley let a hint about You Season 3 slip. He said:

She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season – oh, god!

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

After Badgley realized his slip-up, he said, "Technically I can’t… I mean, like, unofficially?" Well, even an "unofficially" announced You Season 3 is reason enough for fans to get excited.

Recently, series co-creator Sera Gamble also hinted to The Hollywood Reporter that she'd like to spend more time telling Joe's story in the future. She explained, "I never like to jinx things by being too specific one way or the other. I will say that we have a lot of stories still to tell. I am not scared at all of saying that we definitely could follow Joe for several more seasons."

You is based on the series of books by Caroline Kepnes, and she's confirmed that more books are in the works. That means fans can expect to see more of Joe very soon, even if it's not on screen.

Seasons 1 and 2 of You are available on Netflix now.