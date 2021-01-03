The Office officially has a new home. Many fans were upset when the beloved sitcom left Netflix for Peacock on the first day of 2021, but the new streaming service has some surprise treats for dedicated viewers. NBC released a cut scene from the show's series finale to celebrate its recent debut on the site, and Peacock's never-before-seen The Office video is Jim's ultimate prank.

The clip was originally intended to be the cold open of the show's series finale in 2013, but was later cut for time. In the scene, Jim and Pam pull one more unforgettable prank on Dwight by tricking him into thinking that he's inside the Matrix (the futuristic, simulated reality from the 1999 sci-fi classic of the same name).

Late actor Hugh Dane, who played security guard Hank in The Office, posed as Laurence Fishburne's character Morpheus' supposed brother, Dorpheus. Like in the movie, he presented Dwight with a red pill and a blue pill, giving him the choice to stay in the Matrix or return to real life.

The prank took a turn for the worse when Dwight decided to stay in the Matrix program, and Hank suddenly realized that the pill probably wasn't safe to swallow. The cut scene was dedicated "in loving memory of Hugh Dane."

Peacock also promoted the launch with a new deleted scene from the Season 3 episode "Beach Games," in which the Dunder-Mifflin gang sang songs like Elton John's "Tiny Dancer," The Proclaimers' "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," and Chumbawamba's "I Get Knocked Down" on their bus ride to the beach.

Meanwhile, the site promises even more bonus content through "The Office: Superfan Episodes," which feature extended cuts of episodes from Season 3 onwards, and include never-before-seen bonus footage. There's also a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the show's pilot, curated episode collections featuring highlights from the entire show, a 24/7 channel that includes "the sights and sounds of an office for anyone working at home," and more.

The first two seasons of The Office are available for free on Peacock, while Seasons 3 through 9 are available with Peacock Premium for $4.99 a month.