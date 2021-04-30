Author Min Jin Lee's beloved historical novel Pachinko is headed to a screen near you. The epic story of Korean immigrants unfolds across four generations, and a stacked cast is ready to bring it to life. While you wait for the series to arrive, here's what to know about the upcoming Apple TV+ show Pachinko, from its cast to plot details.

Originally published in 2017, Pachinko traces one family's hopes and dreams over several decades, from Korea to Japan and the United States. The novel received widespread acclaim for its thoughtful explorations of institutionalized racism, paying dues to forgotten history, and what it means to be part of a country.

By 2019, a series adaptation of Pachinko was officially a go at Apple TV. By October 2020, the cast was set — and it's full of buzzy names, from K-drama icon Lee Min-ho to Minari star and recent Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn. The international drama filmed globally, recounting one family's story through eight episodes told in Korean, Japanese, and English.

Whether you're a fan of the original novel or excited to learn more about the celebrated story, there's a lot to look forward to in the upcoming Pachinko adaptation:

'Pachinko' Plot

Pachinko follows four generations of a poor Korean family from 1910, when Japan annexed Korea, throughout most of the 20th century. Its protagonist Sunja soon journeys to Japan in the midst of World War II, as she contends with anti-Korean bigotry and future generations grapple with their identities and past family secrets.

'Pachinko' Cast

Lee (who is best known worldwide for his role in 2009's Boys Over Flowers) will portray Hansu, an "enigmatic outsider and merchant with organized crime ties" who enters an illicit romance. Meanwhile, Youn will play the older version of Sunja while Minha Kim will play her younger counterpart. Actors Jin Ha, Ann Sawai, Soji Arai, and Kaho Minami round out the main cast.

'Pachinko' Release Date

Pachinko doesn't have an official release date yet. But according to Apple, the series is set to debut later in 2021.

'Pachinko' Trailer

No Pachinko trailer is out just yet, but you can check this space for more updates on the series as they arrive.