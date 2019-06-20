Over 2,000 Reviewers Can't Be Wrong About These 39 Bestsellers On Amazon

There's something to be said for following the masses. Even though you may want to be your own unique individual, going against the grain isn't always for the best — and when I say that, I'm really talking about buying products on the internet. That's why I try to stick to all of the highly-reviewed products on Amazon: You know they're good before you pay for them.

Not only does picking and choosing products that have already been vetted by tons of other people help weed out the worthless from the worthwhile, you can also tell from how enthusiastic the reviewers are whether or not you're likely to become a repeat customer. If the reviews are gushing over the product, saying how it changed their life and how they can't imagine living without it, well, you can probably expect to be reordering that complexion-brightening vitamin C serum once the bottle runs out.

Luckily, the items I've included here not only have over 2,000 reviews, but they're all from people who are ecstatic about these products. So what are you waiting for? Check out some of these products loyal Amazon shoppers already discovered for you. You'll be writing your own review in no time.

1. The Personal Coffee Maker With A Permanent Filter AdirChef Personal Coffee Maker $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of wasting coffee grounds by brewing yourself an entire pot, why not just make yourself just a single serving using the AdirChef personal coffee maker? This convenient coffee maker is even eco-friendly — it uses a permanent filter instead of wasteful paper ones, and the included stainless steel travel mug is designed to fit into most cup holders. It's perfect for small offices or cramped kitchens, plus it takes less then four minutes for your coffee to brew.

2. A Desktop Charging Station With Six USB Ports VOGEK Desktop Charging Station $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of searching around for a power adapter for your USB cable, try using one of the six convenient ports built into the VOGEK desktop charging station. The smart charging technology automatically identifies the optimal charging speed for any type of device you plug into it, and the LED indicator light lets you know if the cable is connected properly. And as an added bonus, the low center of gravity means there's very little risk of this charging station toppling over.

3. The Socks That Help Relieve Pain From Plantar Fasciitis Phsyix Gear Sport Plantar Fasciitis Socks $13 | Amazon See On Amazon If you suffer from plantar fasciitis — or if you need more arch support — then the Phsyix Gear Sport plantar fasciitis socks are a great find. These socks are designed with a blend of nylon and spandex that keep them snug on your feet as you go about your day, and they're also breathable, moisture-wicking, and won't overheat your feet. They provide compression on the ankle, reduce inflammation, and even help heal other foot issues like heel spurs.

4. A Pack Of Night Lights That Only Turns On When It Gets Dark SYCEES LED Night Light (6 Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other night lights that turn on the moment you plug them in, the SYCEES LED night light has a built-in sensor that only allows these lights to turn on when the room grows dark. Their compact design doesn't block the second outlet so that it's easy to plug in other devices, and since they're made with LED bulbs, you'll never have to switch them up — they have a lifetime of over 10,000 hours.

5. The Seat Cushion Stuffed With Pure Memory Foam Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion $26 | Amazon See On Amazon The Everlasting Comfort seat cushion is filled with 100 percent pure memory foam without any additives, which, when combined with its ergonomic design, makes it great for relieving pain from sciatica, arthritis, and more. The non-slip rubber gel bottom keeps this cushion secure to any chair you place it on, and it even responds to your body's heat in order to mold to the shape of your bottom. One reviewer writes: "This stuff is magical, like seating on the back of a unicorn while coming down a rainbow. I sat down on it and all the pressure points were not giving me any issues, was able to drive out of state the next day NO PROBLEM." It's machine-washable, too.

6. A Water Bottle That Lets You Infuse Fresh Fruit Flavors Live Infinitely Infuser Water Bottle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find yourself struggling to drink water throughout the day, try adding some fresh fruit to it as an incentive by using the Live Infinitely infuser water bottle. Each bottle can hold up to 32 ounces of liquid, and the non-slip grips on the sides keep it securely in your hands. The built-in infuser rod is extra-long to ensure every last bit of water gets some fruit flavor, and it's even leak-proof so you don't have to worry about accidental spills. Try it with citrus and herbs, too.

7. The Belt That Has Pockets To Keep Your Valuables Safe While You Run Sport2People Running Pouch Belt $17 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be difficult to juggle your phone, keys, wallet, cash, headphones, and more while you're out running, which is why the Sport2People running pouch belt has two expandable pockets where you can store all your valuables. The zipper on the pockets is specially designed to keep your items dry in the event you come into contact with water, and the belt will not bounce or rub against your skin — you'l barely even notice it's there.

8. A Ice Cream Maker That Delivers Delicious Treats In 20 Minutes Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker $43 | Amazon See On Amazon Depending on the machine you're using, making fresh ice cream can take up to an hour, whereas the Cuisinart ice cream maker can do it in 20 minutes or less. This delicious device is designed with a double-insulated freezer bowl which eliminates the need for any ice, and the easy-lock transparent lid makes it easy to see how far along your dessert is without needing to open it up. It makes 1.5 quarts of your favorite Rocky Road, vanilla, or Cookie Dough flavors.

9. The Pillows That Are Dust Mite-Resistant And Hypoallergenic Beckham Luxury Linens Gel Pillow (2 Pack) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon The Beckham Luxury Linens gel pillow is made with 100 percent poly gel fiber interior that's plush, resistant to dust mites, and incredibly comfortable. Each pillow is also resistant to a few other things: stains, mold, mildew, and fading. They're hypoallergenic, and one reviewer writes: "I absolutely love these pillows. They actually feel like you are laying on a cloud. I have spent hundreds on brand name memory foam pillows that failed to relieve my neck pain - these pillows made that pain go away immediately."

10. A Dimmable Table Lamp That Helps You Set The Mood AUKEY Table Lamp $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it produce a warm white light that's great for setting the mood in your home, but the AUKEY table lamp also features three dimmable levels to choose from so that this light is customizable. This light also has an auto-cycle option that lets you enjoy a variety of colors including red, blue, yellow, green, purple, and more — plus, the 360-degree control base makes it easy to switch modes.

11. The Comfortable Sports Bras That Have Removable Pads Cabales Seamless Sports Bra (3 Pack) $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other sports bras that can cause itching and chafing, the Cabales seamless sports bra is made with ultra-smooth nylon and spandex that feels comfortable against your skin while you exercise, or even just lounge around the house. There are zero wires, clips, hooks, or straps to adjust, and because the pads are removable, you can customize how much support they provide. Reviewers cannot stop raving how comfortable these are. Available sizes: XS-3X

12. A Notebook That's Actually Reusable Rocketbook Reusable Notebook $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike traditional notebooks that aren't usable after you've filled up all the pages, the Rocketbook reusable notebook has 32 pages that you can wipe clean with a damp cloth, allowing you to reuse them. This notebook is compatible with any pen, marker, or highlighter from the Pilot Frixion line, and one pen is included with each order. Best of all, you can even use the downloadable app to send your notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, and more.

13. The Food Chopper That's Perfect For Pesto, Salsa, And More Chef'n Food Chopper $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Perfect for small kitchens, RVs, or even dorm rooms, the hand-powered Chef'n food chopper makes easy work of creating delicious pesto, hummus, salsa, guacamole, or dicing vegetables. Just pull the string and dice or mince to your needs. The lid locks so that there's very little risk of the contents splattering onto you and your clothes, and you can even use this chopper to make smoothies if you add your favorite fruits and ice.

14. A Pair Of Water Shoes That Keep Your Feet Safe WateLves Water Shoes $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only can you wear them in the water, but you can also wear the WateLves water shoes while you surf, walk along the beach, on boardwalks, or in waterparks. The smooth fabrics used to make these shoes won't chafe uncomfortably against your skin as you move, and the anti-slip rubber sole is flexible yet thick enough to protect you from heat, sharp objets, or rocks.

15. The Serum That Leaves Your Hair Shiny And Hydrated HerStyler Hair Repair Serum $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you struggle with eliminating frizz from your hair, try using the HerStyler hair repair serum to give your locks a nourishing boost of hydration. This serum uses aloe vera and argan oil to help moisturize dry, damaged hair — plus, it's even safe for hair that's been bleached and dyed. Unlike other hair serums, this one does not feel greasy once you run it through your strands, and it's light enough that you can easily use it on a daily basis. Reviewers with both thick and fine hair love it, and swear the bottle lasts months.

16. A Coffee Grinder Made From Durable Stainless Steel JavaPresse Coffee Grinder $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable stainless steel that won't rust over time, but the JavaPresse coffee grinder use a crank to work, so it doesn't require batteries. Unlike other grinders, this one features 18 different settings so you can fully customize the coarseness of your grind (for espresso, cold brew, and more), and the removable hand crank operates silently so that you don't disturb your neighbors at the office, campsite, or your sleeping family.

17. The Hot Tool That Simultaneously Brushes And Dries Your Hair Revlon One-Step Hair Styler $38 | Amazon See On Amazon You could brush the tangles out of your hair, then use a hair dryer — or you could combine those two steps into one by using the Revlon one-step hair styler. This convenient tool has 1,100 watts of hair-drying power, and is designed with ionic technology that helps reduce frizz and infuse shine into your locks. There are two heat and speed settings to choose from, and the cool air option is great for locking in styles without using hairspray. It adds volume, too.

18. A Facial Serum That's Loaded With Nourishing Vitamin C 180 Cosmetics Face Serum $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is it absolutely bursting with nourishing vitamin C, but the 180 Cosmetics face serum also contains hyaluronic acid — an ingredient great for reducing puffiness and adding back moisture. You only need to use a drop of this serum since a little goes a long way (which helps you save money over time), and the added retinol even helps boost the collagen production in your skin.

19. The Convenient Tool That Organizes Your Baseball Caps Perfect Curve Baseball Cap Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of taking up precious storage space in your closet, try using the Perfect Curve baseball cap holder to secure your collection of caps to the back of any door. Able to hold up to 18 hats at once, this handy tool is made with adjustable straps so it can accommodate doors of all shapes and sizes, plus each strap and hook is double-stitched for added durability. And for the sake of simplicity, there are zero tools required for installation.

20. A Pack Of Toothbrushes Made With Charcoal Bristles Dental Expert Charcoal Toothbrush (5 Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you find that regular toothbrushes have a tendency to irritate your gums, try using the Dental Expert charcoal toothbrush. These toothbrushes are made with gentle charcoal bristles, plus they're able to remove up to 99 percent of plaque in those hard-to-reach areas other brushes can miss. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "this toothbrush is so soft, it is like massaging my gums!"

21. The Fridge That's Designed To Fit On Your Desktop Cooluli Mini Fridge $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional miniature fridges are generally too large for your office, the Cooluli mini fridge is designed so that it easily fits on practically any desktop (it only weighs 4 pounds, and it's large enough that you can easily store canned soda, lunches, beer, and more. You can also put it on your vanity to store skincare and lotions, and the motor is ultra-quiet and energy-efficient.

22. A Handy Coffee Maker That Makes Delicious Cold Brew Takeya Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Able to hold 1-quart, the Takeya cold brew iced coffee maker is the perfect solution for anyone looking to make delicious cold brew coffee in the comfort of their own home. The fine mesh filter in this device prevents the grounds from leaking into your final beverage, and the airtight lid ensures freshness. The entire maker is completely BPA-free, and it's designed so that it fits into most refrigerator doors.

23. The Sleep Mask Made From 100 Percent Silk Jersey Slumper Sleep Mask $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike competing sleep masks that can leave your face feeling hot, the Jersey Slumber sleep mask is made from 100 percent silk that's not only incredibly breathable, but also hypoallergenic so it won't irritate sensitive skin. This mask minimizes the amount of friction between your face and the mask so that you don't grow uncomfortable as you sleep, and the soft elastic strap is adjustable so that you can customize how it fits on your face.

24. A Lantern Made With LED Bulbs That Last For 10,000 Hours Vont LED Camping Lantern (2 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're camping, hiking, or simply stocking an emergency kit, the Vont LED camping lantern is right up your alley. Not only do the LED bulbs have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours, but it's designed with aircraft-grade materials that are also incredibly durable and water-resistant. The battery can last for more than 30 hours, and the height can also be collapsed downwards so that it fits easily into storage.

25. The Screen Door That's Designed To Be Pet-Friendly Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is installation a breeze — an assembly kit comes with each order — but the Flux Phenom magnetic screen door is also designed to fit most doorways with ease. The middle seam on this door is made with powerful magnets that allow you to open and close it without needing to use your hands, and it's great for pets so they can dash outside without needing your assistance.

26. The Deodorant That's Completely Organic Super Natural Goods Deodorant Stick $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Whereas traditional deodorant can contain potentially harmful ingredients like aluminum, the Super Natural Goods deodorant stick sets itself apart from the competition by not only being free of any aluminum or synthetic fragrances, but by also being completely organic. The subtle lavender-eucalyptus scent comes from the therapeutic-grade essential oils in the formula, and it's even paraben- as well as cruelty-free. And if that doesn't have you convinced, one Amazon reviewer enthusiastically noted that "I can go the WHOLE DAY with only ONE application!"

27. A Handy Burger Press That Lets You Stuff Your Patties Cuisinart Stuffed Burger Press $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an easy way to spice up your backyard grilling sessions, try using the Cuisinart stuffed burger press. This handy tool lets you effortlessly make stuffed burgers, sliders, as well as regular burgers — and the non-stick coasting prevents the meat from getting stuck to the press when it's time to put the patties on the grill. As an added bonus, it's also great for pressing patties to store in the freezer for later.

28. The Cushion That Provides Support For Your Lumbar LoveHome Lumbar Support Cushion $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're sitting at the office and hunching over your desk, or even trying to relax at the movie theater, the LoveHome lumbar support cushion is a great way to alleviate lower back pain. It's stuffed with breathable plush memory foam that contours to the shape of your body for a more customized fit — and the two adjustable straps on the back let you easily attach it to backrests, chairs, sofa cushions, wheelchairs, and more.

29. A Phone Mount You Can Attach To Your Bike Handles Roam Bike Phone Mount $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're pedaling along on a bicycle or roaring down the street on a motorcycle, the Roam bike phone mount will let you securely fasten your phone to your handlebars so that you can easily use your GPS while you ride. This phone mount is designed to universally fit most smartphones, and the silicone netting inside of the clamp prevents it from flipping around your handlebars as you're moving.

30. The Device That Delivers Deliciously Frothy Milk POWERLIX Handheld Milk Frother $15 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't matter whether you're at the office, home, or traveling — the POWERLIX handheld milk frother can turn your regular milk into delicious froth for fancy coffee drinks in just 20 seconds or less. This convenient device uses batteries so you won't have to worry about recharging it, and the whisk is made from durable stainless steel that won't rust over time.

31. A Tool That Gets Rid Of That Stubborn Toilet Ring U.S. Pumice Toilet Bowl Ring Remover $10 | Amazon See On Amazon The idea of a "pristine toilet" is almost an oxymoron, unless you're using this toilet bowl ring remover to clean it, of course. This handy scrubber is made from 100 percent natural pumice that you can use to get rid of that stubborn toilet bowl ring as well as any rust or lime build-up, plus it contours to the curved surface of the bowl so that you can get every last nook and cranny.

32. The Vitamin C Serum That Brightens Your Complexion Eve Hansen Vitamin C Serum $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If you — like me — have trouble getting rid of persistent dark circles, under-eye puffiness, or acne scars, try using the Eve Hansen vitamin C serum. You can mix this serum with your favorite lotions and creams in order to give your complexion a boost of brightness, and because vitamin C is loaded with antioxidants, it's also great for minimizing the appearance of pores. There are zero parabens or sulfates in the formula, and it's completely cruelty-free.

33. A Bidet That You Can Attach To Your Toilet LUXE Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment $29 | Amazon See On Amazon There's just something extra-luxurious about using a bidet, and this toilet seat attachment is so easy to install, you'll be wondering why you've been using toilet paper all these years. The pressure control knobs allow you to adjust how powerful the water stream is, and everything you need to install it comes included — even the tools. It's designed to easily attach to any standard two-piece toilet, and the water hose is made with braided steel instead of plastic.

34. The Dryer Balls That Help Save You Money On Utilities Handy Laundry Wool Dryer Balls $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are they reusable so you're not polluting the Earth with disposable dryer sheets, but the Handy Laundry wool dryer balls also help reduce the time it takes for your laundry to dry — therefore lowering the cost of your utilities and helping you save money over time. These dryer balls are eco-friendly and organics, and they even help reduce wrinkles so you don't have to iron your clothes fresh out of the dryer.

35. An Organizing Shelf That Stacks On Top Of Itself Deco Brothers Kitchen Cabinet Organizer $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If your cabinets have become cluttered throughout the years, why not get them organized by using the Deco Brothers cabinet organizer? This handy cabinet shelf stacks on top of itself so it can accommodate cabinets of practically all shapes and sizes, and they also expand depending on how wide your space is. Many Amazon reviewers noted how sturdy they are, and one even raved that "it's amazing how much space my cabinet has now!"

36. The Toilet Spray That Eliminates Odors Before They Happen Squatty Potty Unicorn Gold Toilet Spray $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever wanted to feel like a unicorn, or, more realistically, want to stop bathroom odors in their tracks, then give the Squatty Potty unicorn gold toilet spray a try. This spray is made with 100 percent real gold nano-particles that eliminate unpleasant odors before they hit the air, and all you have to do is spray it in the toilet bowl before you go. Each bottle is good for about 200 uses, and the ingredients are completely non-toxic.

37. A Ring Light That Attaches To Your Phone For The Perfect Selfie QIAYA Selfie Ring Light $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it help illuminate your photos so that almost every selfie is flawless, but this selfie ring light also features three levels of brightness to choose from — depending on how sunlit your surroundings are. It's rechargeable via USB so you won't have to worry about replacing the batteries, and because the bulbs are LEDs, they have a lifetime of up to 10,000 hours.

38. The Board That Helps You Tone Your Abs, Legs, And Core Simply Fit Board Balance Board $14 | Amazon See On Amazon It may not look like much, but all you have to do is stand on the Simply Fit Board balance board and twist your torso for five minutes a day in order to help tone up your core and legs. The high-quality ABS plastic can support up to 400 pounds, and since the board itself weighs less than 5 pounds, you can easily take it with you for a quick workout while you're traveling.