Oreo's Ugly Holiday Sweaters & Gifts For 2019 Include A 2-Person Pullover

With all the holiday parties and white elephant exchanges just around the corner, Oreo is gifting fans with the option to wear their love for the cookie on their sleeves — quite literally. Oreo's ugly holiday sweaters and gifts include a two-person "Double Stuf Delight" pullover that's going to take your cuddle sessions to the next level, along with overalls made of pajama material, and a onesie that's the stuff of Oreo lovers' dreams. Ugly sweater competitions will have no chance against these bad boys this holiday season.

Oreo announced its collaboration with online retailer Shinesty in a Nov. 12 press release, and the limited-edition merch collection is all about your favorite chocolate cookies. TBH, each item is more hilarious than the next.

Justin Parnell, Senior Director of the OREO brand, opened up about the company's decision to collaborate in a press release, saying:

OREO is all about filling the world with more fun, playful moments to connect with each other, and this festive clothing line in partnership with Shinesty is the perfect way to infuse unexpected, must-share playfulness into our fans’ holiday celebrations. We’re excited to see friends and families sharing their OREO love by sporting fun, one-of-a-kind pieces from the collection this holiday season.

If you and bae want to take your Netflix and Chill sessions to the next level once hibernation season hits, you'll want to check out "The Double Stuf Delight," which is basically a holiday sweater that's made for two people. For $79.99, you can buy the creation features a blue Double Stuf Oreo-covered design along with Christmas trees. It's just an added bonus if you grab some of the real snacks to munch on while wearing this cozy pullover.

The Pajamaralls also caught my eye, because who it's the pajama and overalls mash-up that you didn't know you needed in your life. Available for both men and women for $99.99, the overalls are made out of a super soft pajama-esque fabric with an Oreo pouch in front in case you need somewhere to store your cookies.

Other products include "Milk's Favorite Onesies," which are retailing for $90, and Oreo-printed pajamas that feature a special cookie pocket for $120. Meanwhile, if you just want an Oreo-inspired twist on your classic ugly Christmas sweater, you'll want to check out the "Polar Milk Plunge" pullover for $80.

You can also snap up some ugly sweaters from the Oreo Holiday shop, so I'd browse through and get ready to dominate all your holiday parties in the coming weeks.