On July 23, 2010, my world changed forever because that's when Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne came together to form One Direction, which went on to become one of the most successful boybands in history, but you probably knew that already. Before taking a hiatus in 2015, the guys released five albums, embarked on four world tours, and earned themselves countless music awards. Some of my favorite memories of being in the 1D fandom were staying up late to hear the group's new album, traveling to New York City to visit 1D World, and skipping school just to see the guys perform on the Today show. As Zayn Malik said in the group's movie, One Direction: This Is Us, "Those were the days, man." It's hard to believe, but it's been nine years since the group formed. One Direction's tweets celebrating their 9-Year anniversary will make anyone who's ever been struck with "One Direction infection" (OMG, remember that?) feel super nostalgic.

For One Direction's 9-year-anniversary, fans trended the hashtag #9YearsofOneDirection to reflect on some of their favorite memories with the group, like the first time they watched One Direction's iconic video diaries or X-Factor auditions, which I honestly haven't watched in years, so thank you 1D fans for making me feel emotional.

HERE'S HOW 1D FANS CELEBRATED #9YearsofOneDirection:

Totally relatable, and if those tweets didn't overwhelm you with nostalgic feelings enough, the tweets from Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan will definitely have you replaying the group's entire discography for the next few hours or so.

After seeing the hashtag, Tomlinson came online and tweeted, "So many incredible memories. Days like today are days for reflection, so proud looking back! Thank you for ALWAYS having our backs! Big love to the lads! # 9YearsOfOneDirection."

Liam Payne shared a similar message with fans. In his tweet, Payne expressed how he's thankful that even after nine years, 1D fans are still able to dominate social media with hashtags like #9YearsofOneDirection.

He wrote, "9 years... Amazing to look back at all the memories and even now you got us trending worldwide after 9 years. You truly are the best fans in the world # 9YearsOfOneDirection."

Niall Horan also shared a short, but meaningful message with fans. He said, "9 years!! Can’t thank you all enough for all the support over the years. Love you."

Josh Devine, One Direction's former drummer, and Sandy Beales, the group's former bass guitarist, also tweeted some love to fans about their time touring with One Direction.

Take a look below.

While Harry Styles and Zayn Malik haven't publicly commented on the group's 9-year-anniversary at the time of publication, fans think Malik's latest Instagram post was a subtle nod to the group's anniversary since the star hasn't posted anything on IG in over a month.

OK, that's it. I'm heading over to YouTube now to have a One Direction music video marathon. Who's with me?