On My Block fans are finally getting some answers. Season 3 of the hit Netflix dramedy ended on a cliffhanger, as the show jumped two years into a future where the main friend group looked very different. Luckily, On My Block is returning for Season 4 on Netflix, so viewers will likely get to see exactly what happened to them before the series ends for good.

Warning: Spoilers for On My Block Season 3 follow. The Season 3 finale already promised big changes for the show's close-knit pals, as Monse (Sierra Capri) left Freeridge High to attend a private boarding school. The four friends promised nothing would change between them, but as the flash-forward showed, that's not the case. Monse seemed to have a new group of besties, while Jamal (Brett Gray) unexpectedly rejoined the football team and Ruby (Jason Genao) got a surprising new look. But most shocking of all was the reveal that, after deciding to distance himself from the Santos gang to protect his friends and have a different future, Cesar (Diego Tinoco) now appears to be the gang's leader.

The main kids are around 17 or 18 years old in the flash-forward, so they've clearly grown into vastly different lives than they expected to have as younger teens. It's unclear whether the new season will take place entirely in that future timeline, but it will clearly be On My Block as fans have never seen it before.

Here's what we know about Season 4 so far:

'On My Block' Season 4 Renewal

The On My Block kids are back for one more ride. On Friday, Jan. 29, Netflix announced the coming-of-age show is renewed for a fourth and final 10-episode season. Netflix is keeping the plot details under lock and key so far, but the Season 4 announcement promised the stars will "return to Freeridge one last time for an epic conclusion to their stories."

'On My Block' Season 4 Cast

Since the four main cast members — Sierra Capri, Diego Tinoco, Brett Gray, and Jason Genao — were present in the flash-forward sequence at the end of Season 3, they'll definitely be back to wrap up their characters' stories. Netflix also revealed Jessica Marie Garcia (Jasmin) and Julio Macias (Oscar) will reprise their roles in Season 4.

No new casting has been announced yet, but since the teens are in a totally different place in their lives, there are bound to be plenty of fresh faces in Season 4. Expect to get to know Monse's new friends and the Santos' new recruits.

'On My Block' Season 4 Trailer

Because Netflix just announced the season, no Season 4 trailer is out quite yet. But fans can check this space for more updates on the new season as they arrive.

'On My Block' Season 4 Release Date

An exact release date for Season 4 hasn't been set yet. The first three seasons of On My Block all dropped on Netflix in March, but coronavirus-related filming delays could mean the final season will arrive later in 2021 or even sometime in 2022.