Amid rumors Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are the latest celebrity couple to come out of Hollywood, the actress took to Instagram to share her experience working with Styles on the set of their new movie Don't Worry Darling. While she had nothing but nice things to say about him, Olivia Wilde's Instagram praising Harry Styles is getting mixed reactions from fans online. When you find out why, you'll be feeling split, too.

Rumors they're dating first began on Jan. 4 when TMZ reported Wilde and Styles were seen holding hands while attending the wedding of the singer's manager Jeffrey Azoff and Apple Music's Glenne Christiaansen in Montecito, California. The same day, People reported the stars are officially an item. "They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks," a source reportedly told the publication.

The rumors spread months after news came out in November 2020 Wilde and her longtime partner Jason Sudeikis had gone their separate ways earlier that year after being engaged since 2012.

Now, it seems Wilde has happily moved on. A day after Valentine's Day, the star went on IG to compliment Styles' demeanor on the set of Don't Worry Darling. Wilde is the film's director, while Styles took over the role of Jack after Shia LaBeouf left the project due to scheduling conflicts in September 2020.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

"Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films," Wilde began. "The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight."

Wilde said Styles was an exception. "Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice', but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards," she explained.

A lot of fans were overjoyed to hear of Styles' demeanor on set.

But others thought the praise was unnecessary because it was an example of male actors doing the bare minimum.

They also thought her post took attention away from the film's female actors.

Fans definitely raised a good point, but it's worth noting Wilde praised her other cast members on social media the same day she complimented Styles. She told the film's leading actress Florence Pugh, "I will forever be grateful for you, Flo. It was an honor to be your captain. Can’t wait for the world to see the astonishing work you’ve put into this movie."

At the end of the day, it seems Wilde was just reflecting on her experience working with everyone on Don't Worry Darling — not just Styles.