It's hard to believe that only five months ago, Olivia Rodrigo's "drivers license" was the king of the charts. And after her second single, "deja vu", debuted as number one in April, the up-and-coming superstar has not slowed down at all. On May 12, beyond showing off her never-ending talent, Rodrigo stunned in her two 2021 Brit Awards outfits. The looks were totally different and absolute perfection for the show.

For her main look on the red carpet, Rodrigo wore a vibrant, neon green, strapless gown with delicate ruching and a dainty black belt. However, for her stripped down performance of "drivers license," she rocked a sexy, sequin red bra top and mini skirt under a loose-fitting, red organza dress that flounced around her as she performed. Each look was designed by Dior, and she kept her makeup relatively simple, save for her signature winged liner, with both.

The Brits were an incredibly busy night for Rodrigo. Sometime after her performance, the 18-year-old met her inspiration Taylor Swift in person for the first time. The two took a picture together, and I cannot express how long I've waited for this moment. Swift and Rodrigo's friendship started back in early 2020, so it's so beautiful to see it come to fruition at the Brits.

Naturally, Rodrigo didn't stop there. She also gave Swift, Harry Styles, members of Little Mix, and other celebrities purple, hand-written notes. It's unknown what they say, but on the envelope they read "Hope ur Ok, Olivia Rodrigo" and have a butterfly. It's worth noting that Rodrigo's first album Sour is set to release on May 21 and that the album artwork is purple with a butterfly. It also happens to have a song called "hope ur ok." What could this all mean? I wish I knew, but until one of the musicians reveals what their note said, it's impossible to say for sure.

The singer also announced on Monday, May 10 that she has another single dropping. She plans on debuting "Good 4 U" on Friday, May 14 and at her Saturday Night Live performance the following day to coincide with the song's release. Truly, Rodrigo doesn't know the meaning of the word "relax." And TBH, I hope she never learns it.