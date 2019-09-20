Have you ever tried on a pair of jeans that made you feel, well, like a rockstar? That's how 40,000 different people feel every day when they purchase a pair of Old Navy's Rockstar Demin. That's right, according to the brand, 40,000 pairs of Old Navy's cult-favorite jean are sold every single day, and it's for a good reason. The jeans are of great quality; available in a wide range of sizes, shades, and styles; there are three different rises; and the price is amazing. And, that price is about to get even better, thanks to Old Navy's September 2019 Sale on Rockstar Jeans. For one day only on Saturday, Sept. 21, you'll be able to get the best-selling jeans for as low as $15 — that's about half-off the original price.

In celebration of the one-day sale, Old Navy has appropriately dubbed Sept. 21 as National Rockstar Day and is offering deals on the denim both in-stores and online at OldNavy.com. If you're not familiar with the jeans, know that people love them so much that over 36,000 people have left five-star reviews on the jeans. Included in the tens of thousands of fans who adore the denim are celebs like Blake Lively, Rachel Bilson, and Kate Bosworth, who've all been spotted rocking the iconic jeans.

If you want to see what all of the hype is about, I've rounded up some of the best pairs of Rockstar jeans that you'll be able to cop at major discounts on Saturday, Sept. 21.

Mid-Rise Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans For Women

The perfect pair of casual jeans, thanks to the light, lived-in wash. These jeans are available in sizes 0 through 20 and in regular, tall, and petite lengths.

Mid-Rise Distressed Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans For Women

For a pair of jeans that are a bit distressed but not too overdone, these Mid-Rise Distressed Rockstar Skinny Jeans are the perfect edgy but subtle pick.

Mid-Rise Super Skinny Ankle Jeans For Women

The Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans have a soft cotton and denim blend that makes them extremely stretchy and comfortable. The best part? They're only $12 during Old Navy's sale.

Super Skinny Black Pull-On Jeggings For Women

Everyone needs a trusty pair of black jeans. These Super Skinny Black Pull-On Jeggings are priced at just $15 during the sale and are extremely comfortable.

High-Waisted Light Stone-Washed Slim Wide-Leg Jeans For Women

If you're into jeans that have a relaxed fit but also have a high waist, then these are for you. What's more is that you can get them for so cheap during the sale

If you don't take my (and thousands of other people's) word for it, then just look to the city of Los Angeles that honored the Rockstar jeans with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, Sept. 18. Seriously, you don't just get a star for being basic. So, if you want in on these beloved jeans, then be sure to head to your local Old Navy store or to OldNavy.com on Saturday, Sept. 21 to get a massive discount on the denim.