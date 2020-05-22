Memorial Day weekend is here, and aside from it being the official beginning of summer, there are always a ton of amazing sales. With so many deals happening, it’s worth highlighting where some of the best bargains are. If you’re looking to save big, Old Navy’s Memorial Day Sale features up to 50% off on tons of items, like swimsuits and shorts. The sale is already happening on Old Navy’s website now, and you can choose shipping or curbside pickup at participating locations.

As if you need another reason to expand your summer wardrobe, all t-shirts, tank tops, shorts, swimwear, and more are up to half-off, with some items being sold for less than $10. Even already marked down products are included in the sale. Honestly, you could overhaul your entire warm-weather wardrobe in one go with such good deals. Whether you like to spend June through August in shorts, sundresses, bikinis, or whatever else, there are some killer bargains happening. You don’t even need a promo code – the deals will be added automatically to your cart.

The Fourth of July is the only other big sale day coming up until the end-of-summer sales, so it’s nice to stock up while the pickings are good. And now that we are safely on the up and up temperature-wise, this sale is a prime place to shop if you don’t want to spend the first weeks of summer in sweats. Below are some of the best deals from Old Navy’s 2020 Memorial Day Sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

These Mid-Rise Embroidered-Daisy Shorts ($12, Old Navy) will quickly become a favorite in your closet. The relaxed fit is comfortable for even the hottest weather, and the daisy pattern makes these shorts perfect for the beach to the cookout.

A vintage tee is the epitome of cool, and Old Navy has an array of choices. As I’m from New Jersey, I’m highlighting the Bruce Springsteen Graphic Tee ($10, Old Navy), but there are also Blondie, MTV, and Friends graphics. All made from 100% cotton, these tees won’t trap you in sweat, either.

Do you want to take your summer shoe game up a notch? These Jelly Sandals ($6, Old Navy) come in leopard print, glitter, zebra, and stars-and-stripes patterns. You can get a pair in whatever print suits you best or get all of them for the funkiest summer yet.

This Cropped Knit Sleeveless Top ($20, Old Navy) has a vintage feel, with the faded stripes and tortoiseshell buttons. The colors are muted and fairly neutral, so it’s easy to pair this with the rest of your closet for seasons to come.

It’s not summer without a pair of cutoff jean shorts, and these Mid-Rise Boyfriend Cut-Off Jean Shorts ($15, Old Navy) will simplify your whole life. If you love boyfriend-style jeans, you’ll love the relaxed fit in shorts, too. Not to mention, a light-wash denim is a soft color that’s great for pastel looks.

With the Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress ($22, Old Navy), which comes in six patterns so you can have your perfect floral, black, or polka dot sundress. The flared skirt makes it easy to flounce right into the warm weather while the elastic panel in the back keeps the fit comfortable.

If you’re looking for loungewear that you won’t overheat in, the Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts ($14, Old Navy) are super soft, breathable shorts that you can spend all day on the couch or at the beach in. These shorts are almost as cozy as pajama shorts, but much easier to wear to brunch.

Old Navy also has a bunch of bikinis on sale in a plethora of different cuts and styles, but they’re selling out fast. This Triangle O-Ring Bikini Top ($13, Old Navy) and these High-waisted Swim Bottoms ($13, Old Navy) come in a few different patterns and color options, so you can mix and match to get your favorite suit. And you won’t freeze after you jump into the water, because these suits are made with quick-drying nylon.

It’s not only summer staples that are on sale; there’s also a bunch of activewear. As a major Chloe Ting fan, I love nothing more than a matching workout set, like the above floral set. It includes the Light Support Strappy Sports Bra ($15, Old Navy) and High-Waist Compression Crops ($18, Old Navy), both of which have moisture-wicking technology to keep you from feeling super sweaty during your workouts.

A simple Henley Tank ($7, Old Navy) will get you through the most humid, sweltering, and gross days, all while keeping you feeling cute. Old Navy has six simple color and pattern options that will quickly become your most-worn summer basics.

Last but definitely not least are these Faux-Leather Cross-Strap Sandals ($15, Old Navy). The soles are cushioned, so you likely won’t get blisters, and the funky, asymmetrical straps give these sandals a unique look compared to classic flip-flops. They’re also a great excuse to give yourself a relaxing pedicure.