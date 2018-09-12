Hopefully, at this point, most of us have accepted the fact that gender is nothing more than a social construct. In other words, not every single human being on planet Earth falls under the categories of "he" or "she." Some people more closely identify with a range of other pronouns, and now OkCupid's pronoun feature allows them to make their preference clear to any potential suitors.

This is kind of a huge deal because the update will make OkCupid the first leading dating app to provide this option to its LGBTQIA+ users. In fact, the app even worked with GLAAD to make sure their new feature actually empowers their users who want their pronouns included on their profiles.

“Everyone should be able to express who they are, in their own words, and to have the opportunity to find romance with someone who respects and appreciates them,” said GLAAD Vice President of Programs Zeke Stokes. “By creating a dedicated space for personal pronouns on profiles, OKCupid has taken an important step forward that raises the bar for LGBTQ-inclusion on dating apps.”

So, how does it work? Allow me to explain. Now, rather than having people guess what pronoun they'd prefer people use when referring to them, OkCupid users have the option of having their pronouns displayed alongside their other personal attributes.

OkCupid, Rowan Rosenthal, who uses they/them pronouns, was the mastermind behind this excellent idea. “One of the main reasons I was drawn to working at OkCupid was because it was one of the few mainstream dating apps that felt more inclusive, and I felt I'd be able to express my own identity fully and openly within the workplace,” says Rosenthal. “As a gender non-conforming person, I wanted to ensure the product that I work on everyday empowers the LGBTQIA+ community.”

"We're proud that OkCupid is the first leading dating app to empower daters to prominently share their pronouns," adds Melissa Hobley, CMO of OkCupid. "The most beautiful, meaningful and rewarding connections are formed when people are able to identify and are celebrated as their authentic selves."

This isn't the first time OkCupid has made strides for LGBTQ people within the realm of dating apps. They were also the first leading app to have 13 sexual orientations for their users to choose from, along with 22 gender options. Hopefully, other leading dating apps will follow their footsteps in the pronoun endeavor just as they did with the sexual orientations and genders.

So, when can you log onto your OkCupid profile and add your profile? I've got some great news for you: The feature is available right now. It became available September 10, meaning that from here on out you can be absolutely clear about your preferred pronoun on your OkCupid profile. Yay for love and yay for staying true to you!

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!