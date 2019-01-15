The world is full of wonderful destinations, but none fascinate me quite as much as Scandinavia. The northern region of the world has always been a little mysterious to me, but I'd love to be able to explore it for myself. It's easy for me to fall down the rabbit hole of travel pictures on Instagram. More specifically, snow-covered climates with views of adorable polar bears. When I came across Off The Map Travel's "Night on a Glacier" program, my heart skipped a beat. Not only can you kayak around the glacier looking for polar bears, but you also get to stay on a glacier, too. Here's what you need to know before you book your adventure.

Off The Map Travel is a company is offering an unbelievable travel excursion. The company's "Night on a Glacier" program gets you up close and personal with some of Norway's most remarkable wildlife and outdoor sights. You'll be surrounded by an icy oasis that even Queen Elsa of Arendelle is sure to be jealous of. The five-day trip starts when you arrive in Longyearbyen. The area is a small, coal-mining town located on Spitsbergen Island, in Norway's Svalbard archipelago. Basically, you are way up there in the arctic region and it is going to be awesome.

You can spend the first day exploring the quaint town's museums, coal mines, and dining on the local cuisine. Day two is when the real fun begins with a dog sledding trip around Svalbard, according to Off The Map Travel. Make sure to get lots of pictures, because this sled ride through snow-covered mountains is the real deal. You're definitely going to want to fill your Insta feed up with your amazing pics.

Day three promises to be even better than the start of the trip. According to Off The Map Travel, this is when you will get to head out with your very own private tour guide. The tour starts with a trip to the Nordenskiold Lodge, where you will be staying for the night. The five bedroom inn is located at the edge of a blue glacier, according to Visit Norway. It may be small, but the views are incredible. Based on the pictures, you might feel like you're staying in your very own ice palace.

On your way to the Nordenskiold Lodge, you may spot some arctic wildlife. This is all a part of the trip. Keep an eye out for walruses, beluga whales, and polar bears. This goes without saying, but polar bears are my favorite animal other than dogs. I've never met a polar bear, and, frankly, I'm not sure I ever want to be up close and personal with one. But, I can admire the greatness of the threatened species from afar, and this trip is an ideal way to do so.

As if that's not enough packed into one day, you will have the chance to kayak around the glacier's shoreline during the afternoon hours, according to Off The Map Travel. Afterward, you can head back to the Lodge for a cozy dinner.

Day four offers more glacier views (and breakfast, too). Off The Map Travel indicates that travelers can enjoy "an expedition lunch," followed by a relaxing trip to the sauna for a final night's stay on the glacier. On your final day, you will have a chance to take a walk and take as many pictures as you'd like before leaving the glacier. Off The Map Travel will take you back to Longyearbyen where you started with a quick stop in the Russian ghost town of Pyramiden, according to the travel company.

I don't know about you, but not many of my friends can say they've slept on a glacier. You can book this trip directly through Off The Map Travel. Here's to checking off items from my travel bucket list, one trip at a time.