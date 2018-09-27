Why the f*ck is October so damn spooky? Granted, we're getting closer to All Hallows' Eve, so it's safe to say we're all pretty much wandering through Michael Jackson "Thriller" video, minus the zombies (I hope). Unfortunately, October 2018 will be the worst month for these three zodiac signs, and I honestly hate to be the bearer of bad news, so don't be mad at the messenger: Taurus, Leo, and Capricorn. By all means, feel free to ignore my "negative Nancy" astrology forecast, as I am not trying to jinx your month. Who knows, maybe you have the best October ever, though, with the upcoming astro weather, I highly suggest you let me fill you in, stargazers.

Actually, come to think of it, I wouldn't necessarily say "upcoming" astro weather, considering the fiery full moon in Aries we just experienced. You guys, I know I'm not alone here when I say it was a heavy one. In fact, it's still heavy, and we're technically not even in October yet. However, long story short, there's a lot coming up to the surface this season, and despite the cosmos having our best interest at heart, confronting our demons isn't always fun. Imagine, it's Libra season, but where is Libra's ruling planet right now? Exactly. Venus is in Scorpio, y'all. Trust me, this isn't my first rodeo, and the goddess of love does not play when she's in the underworld. So, if I were you, I would mentally prepare myself, because this is Jupiter's last hoorah in Scorpio before it enters Sagittarius, and Venus will retrograde on Oct. 5 in the same sign.

Needless to say, I know these three signs aren't the only ones who will feel these spooky AF transits, but anyway I digress. Here's why these three signs will probably feel it the most:

Taurus

Oh, my dear Taurus. We can't forget that Venus is your ruling planet, and while you normally don't mind the Libra season feels, things are a little different this season. With Uranus traveling through your sign, you're in the midst of some unexpected chaos, so I wouldn't doubt it if you've experienced a good amount of change in the last couple of months. Needless to say, you may or may not cross paths with some Scorpionic folk (intense, mysterious, vengeful) in the next couple of weeks, and this is because Venus will retrograde in the area of your chart related to partnerships and other people in general. Trust me, I know how much you love your bad boys club, but despite the thrill of it all, sometimes it's not worth it.

Leo

I know you're overwhelmed, Leo babe. With the sun traveling through your busy third house of communication, thoughts, siblings, and immediate network, you're totally preoccupied with a ton of responsibilities. Plus, there could be some family stuff coming up this season. Truth is, we all have skeletons in our closet, and with Venus in Scorpio, we have no choice but to deal with these skeletons face-to-face. You're similar to Libra in the sense that you hate to see your loved ones upset, but the truth isn't always nice, and it isn't supposed to be, because it's the truth. That said, don't be afraid to speak up when necessary. Trust me, there's always a reason for the madness.

Capricorn

I don't want to rub it in or anything, but Libra season is honestly nothing compared to what you've been through the last couple of months, Capricorn. However, Libra does square your sign, and given that you're both cardinal signs, this season sort of adds a little more pressure to your current situation, you know what I mean? Now, don't freak out, because there's nothing to worry about, but do keep in mind, there will be a lot of reflecting for you this season.

This is because Venus Retrograde will affect two areas of your chart between now and November: your 11th house of friendships and your tenth house of career. Venus in Scorpio is here to bring shadows to the surface, in terms of your relationships and values. Plus, you're always too preoccupied with work to notice these things anyway. You need this transit in your life, so bite the bullet.