Obama Speechwriter David Litt On Trump's Sense Of Humor — EXCLUSIVE
President Donald Trump can tell a joke about as well as he can take one. Like many aspects of his presidency, this stands in stark contrast to former President Barack Obama's prowess, which was arguably best on display during the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner when Keegan-Michael Key joined him onstage as Luther, his "anger translator." This moment was made thanks to David Litt, and according to Litt, one of Obama's speechwriters, Trump's sense of humor is indicative of his overall inability to serve as a decent President of the United States.
I spoke with Litt for an interview with Elite Daily following the publication of his book Thanks, Obama: My Hopey, Change White House Years, which is officially a New York Times bestseller. Litt, who is now the head writer for Funny Or Die’s D.C. office, started his career at the White House at just 24 years old, and he served as one of the president's speechwriters, specializing in those spectacular White House Correspondents' Dinner addresses.
"It was this extraordinary experience where I got to work for the person who inspired me to get into politics in the first place," he says. "It doesn’t get much better than that."
Just found out THANKS, OBAMA is now a New York Times Bestseller! Michael Strahan is so happy for me. pic.twitter.com/wAwioh1s85— david litt (@davidlitt) October 5, 2017
Now, however, Litt joins a large swathe of the country looking on at the antics of Trump as president, and he says Trump's sense of humor is "worrisome" — and it's actually very serious.
Litt explains,
Litt adds that he "would've quit a long time ago" if he ended up with a job in the Trump White House, saying that "in public service there are lines that you can’t cross without becoming complicit. I think, if you’re working for this White House, you’ve already crossed those lines."
For Litt, what Trump is doing worries him more than Trump's wacky oration. That concern comes from his experience under Obama. From watching Obama, he explains, he learned that qualities like staying focused, keeping your temper under control, and recognizing "that even though you’re the most powerful person on Earth, you’re also only human," are important for a president. He says,
Obama, on the other hand, "has a great sense of comic timing" and "a great sense of humor to begin with," Litt says.
He first met Obama when he was 25 years old, and he says he "literally blacked out" when the president asked how it's going because he was "so scared of saying the wrong thing.
Litt found Obama to be mostly similar to what we see on the outside. He says,
In a given year, a team of eight to 12 writers would pitch jokes for Obama to use in speeches, coming up with about 600 per year. They'd whittle it down to the best to present to the president, with about 35 ending up pitched to him. At least once, this included a d*ck joke. You'll have to read the book to see it.
Although things are strange now, Litt still has hope for democracy.
He wrote his book in part to show young people the realities of landing your "dream job" (and in part because he wanted to tell stories about times he embarrassed himself in front of Obama.
"It didn’t always feel special every single day, but I thought it was important to recognize that dream jobs don’t always feel dreamy," Litt says. It's often just a lot of stress and hard work, but it's worth it in the end if you believe in what you're doing and are able to make meaningful change — and he hopes that's a message young people take to heart to get involved in politics today.
If you're interested in politics, Litt says, join a campaign, which is "more meritocratic and gives you more opportunities to prove yourself." But you also need to find a candidate you believe in.
"You’re going to be overworked and underpaid," he says. "You want to be doing something where, despite those things, you still wake up every day and think, ‘Man, I can’t think of a better job than this.'"
Even if politics isn't something you're interested in, Litt believes you should be trying to do something. He says,