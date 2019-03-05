One of my New Year's resolutions is to travel more this year, both domestically and internationally. (This is the one resolution that I haven't flaked on.) I've got a few trips on the horizon, but I may have to add another after checking out this amazing flight sale from Norwegian Air. The airline carrier is offering legit deals on fares from the states to several major cities in northern Europe. Like most good things in life, Norwegian Air's 2019 Scandinavia flight sale will be gone before you know it.

The Norwegian Air 2019 Scandinavia flight sale is currently happening right now. You can book flights directly on the Norwegian Air website until Wednesday, March 6 at 11:59 p.m., according to the airline company. To access the discounted fares, you'll need to plug in the promo code "NORDICSPRING" when you get to the check out page. (Just a note: The code automatically filled in for me before I began looking at flight prices.) The code takes the fare prices down quite a bit. Flights range in price from $95 to $179 each way. I'm no travel buff or anything, but I do know that's a fantastic price for a plane ticket from the U.S. to any international destination.

The best way to snag a great deal during the Norwegian Air flight sale is to be flexible with your travel dates. Norwegian Air has a fare calendar for each flight that you can browse to find the lowest priced ticket. This is going to help make your trip as affordable as possible, as "availability of the fares advertised for each scheduled flight is extremely limited," per Norwegian Air. Make sure to read the full list of terms and conditions before you book.

Norwegian Air's 72-hour flight sale to Scandinavia includes travel to some of the region's biggest cities like Copenhagen, Denmark and Stockholm, Sweden. For example, flights from New York's JFK Airport to Copenhagen start at $149 each way. The return fare starts at the same price. You could potentially score a roundtrip plane ticket from NYC to Copenhagen for just $300. Excuse me while I book my trip. From NYC, flights to Stockholm start at $155 each way and flights to Oslo start at $149.

If you live on the west coast, the deals are just as good. You can fly from the San Francisco/Oakland area to Copenhagen or Oslo starting at $159 each way. Flights to Stockholm are only $10 more and start at $169 each way. You should be able to find similarly-priced return fares, as well.

Now, the cheapest fares I was able to find during Norwegian Air's Scandinavia flight sale were these $95 flights to Bergen, Norway. The flights depart from New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, New York. The city is situated on Norway's coast and offers amazing views of the mountains and fjords. If you're lucky, you might catch a glimpse of the northern lights.

To score these low-fare flight prices from Norwegian Air, make sure you apply the "NORDICSPRING" promo code. Otherwise, your flights are going to cost more. There's not much time left to take advantage of this fare sale. For that reason, the sooner you book, the better. It may take some time to play around with the flights to get exactly the deal you want, but it's worth at least looking at.

Scandinavia is definitely on my travel bucket list. The region is home to picturesque and colorful wooden homes situated on pretty canals. The local cuisine looks so delicious, too. Waffles, cheese, and fresh seafood are just a few of the foods I can't wait to enjoy if I ever make it to northern Europe. Yum. See you there.