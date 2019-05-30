In the winter time, my diet is — overall — pretty bland. For the most part, it consists of soup, more soup, some bread, a little wine, and (last but not least) a surplus of chocolate. Summer, however, is a completely different story. Aside from swimming in a constant flow of margaritas, chips, guacamole, and anything frozen, I can always go for something light and creamy. And this year, once you've had your fill of ice cream, check out Noosa Yoghurt's new flavors for summer 2019. They are super solid and refreshing options for on-the-go snacks.

To kick off the warm weather, Australian-inspired Greek yogurt company Noosa Yoghurt is releasing a brand new flavor selection for their line of "lil' tubs." If you've never had a lil' tub, they come in extra small 4.5-ounce containers... they're seriously cute.

The best part of this new flavor selection, however, is — well — the actual flavors themselves. Between classics like Palisade Peach and Mixed Berry, and unique varieties, such as Coffee and Key Lime, I already know for a fact that I won't be able to resist them no matter how hard I try. I'm so hyped to try these out, so definitely check out each of the new flavor varieties below.

First up is Coffee, aka my dream flavor. And if you, too, are part of what I refer to as "the latte gang," I know you'll be into it, too. According to the brand, it's blended with actual cold brew, so it's basically creamy coffee heaven.

Courtesy Of Noosa

Next up is Banana, which the brand labels "very appeeling." It's made with real bunches of bananas, and it's basically banana pudding in a cup. Mix it with some crunched up Graham Crackers and you have yourself a really solid snack.

Courtesy Of Noosa

Then we come to the Key Lime, which Noosa calls "the lime of your life." According to the brand, and it tastes like a vacation, it's made with real Key limes.

Courtesy Of Noosa

The Mixed Berry, on the other hand, tastes fresh out of the patch. It's made with ripe blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries. Yum.

Courtesy Of Noosa

The Raspberry flavor is simply dazzling, and according to Noosa, it's made with plump, juicy raspberries. It's sweet, tart, and delicious.

Palisade Peach gives you the sensation of biting into a sweet, velvety peach. Each one is made with real Palisade Peaches from Colorado, and it'll totally give you "warm and fuzzy feelings."

Courtesy Of Noosa

Finally, we come to the classic Strawberry flavor. According to the brand, it's blended with real strawberries and smooth, creamy Noosa Yoghurt. So simple, yet so delicious.

Courtesy Of Noosa

Lil' tubs cost $1.19 for a single tub, and $4.99 for a four-pack. According to the brand, the new flavors will be available at Ahold, Hannaford, some Albertsons Safeway divisions, some Kroger divisions, Raley’s, and Fresh Market. You can also find current lil' tubs flavors including coconut, blueberry, and strawberry at Walmart. And at this moment in time, the brand is offering a coupon code on their website. So, I highly recommend taking advantage of that.

Aside from the fact that these sound positively unreal, Greek yogurt supposedly gives you energy if consumed early in the day. So step aside, coffee — Noosa is officially taking over all my mornings.

Whether you're looking for a new summer snack, or if you're simply on a meal-prepping streak, Noosa's lil' tubs look pretty unbeatable. So happy snacking, and always remember your spoon.