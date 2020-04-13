Nolan Gould has literally grown up on television. Since age ll, he's played Luke, the youngest member of the Dunphy family on ABC's Modern Family. Now at 21, he's just parted ways with the show that gave him his start. While it's sad to say goodbye to Luke, Nolan Gould's reaction to Modern Family ending makes it clear he's ready to welcome the next chapter of his career.

Gould understandably has mixed feelings about leaving Modern Family. "It was definitely bittersweet in a lot of different ways. On the one hand, you're ready for things to end; you want to be able to move on to other things. But at the same time, so much love and work went into making our show that emotions were running very high the last couple days [of filming]," he tells Elite Daily. "It's just crazy when you think about how hundreds of people have worked on our show, how many thousands of hours have been spent on our show. And you look at how young we all were — you know, we were kids when we started, and now we're all adults."

Airing on April 8, the series finale of Modern Family told a sweet tale about family, change, and growth — just like many of its storylines over the past 10 years. Gould says he was happy with how everything wrapped up and thought the story was a fitting way to end the series.

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic/Getty Images, Corey Nickols/Contour/Getty Images

"It's a hard thing to do, wrap up 11 years of storylines and comedy and emotion and satisfy every single person. And I think we went with the right route," he explains. "It was a very simple, nice story about families. And that's fundamentally what made our show so successful in the beginning. We do simple stories about families — how they interact, how they fight, how they make up. It was very reminiscent of our early years, and it made me very happy to see that kind of return."

While Gould will no longer see his Modern Family co-stars on set every day, he isn't worried about losing touch with them. He and Ariel Winter (who played his sister, Alex Dunphy) only live a few blocks away from each other. He also lives near Sarah Hyland (who played his other sister, Haley Dunphy) and Julie Bowen (who played his mom, Claire Dunphy). His TV dad Ty Burrell (aka Phil Dunphy) is moving to his home state of Utah after the finale, according to Gould, so he won't be as close. But hey, there's always Facetime, right?

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Speaking of his TV family, Gould says the Modern Family cast is ready for new projects. "I feel like we did what we set out to do, way more so than expected," he says. "I think we told all the stories that we wanted to tell and that we could even possibly tell. And I think we’re all really proud and ready to move on."