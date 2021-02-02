Noah Centineo is on the market... the stock market, that is. The 24-year-old is reportedly taking a pause from rom-coms to bring a big piece of 2021 news to the screen. According to Deadline, Noah Centineo will star in a Netflix movie about GameStop stocks. (Elite Daily reached out to a rep for Centineo, who confirmed the Deadline report. Netflix did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.)

The movie, which is reportedly still in very early stages of development, is set to tell the real-life story of how stock market enthusiasts worked together on Reddit to make GameStop's stock price skyrocket by over a thousand percent with the help of investing apps like Robinhood. The effort basically crippled major hedge funds and news of the unexpected conflict went viral as a result. The new Netflix project may also touch on how the same Wall Street Bets subreddit organized to "squeeze" stocks on other downtrending companies like Nokia and AMC Theatres.

It's unclear exactly what role Centineo will play in the reported film, but fans can rest assured it will likely be a good one. Deadline reports the film will likely be written by Mark Boal, the same Oscar-nominated screenwriter behind films like The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty.

Notably, this isn't the only GameStop stock-based project reportedly in the works. On Jan. 31, Deadline also reported that MGM had acquired the rights to a book proposal (called The Antisocial Network) that also chronicles the GameStock fiasco. It's unclear when each project might come out — or even if both will end up getting made — but it's possible there might be a glut of films explaining the GameStop stock mess in the future.

But fans won't have to wait that undetermined amount of time to catch Centineo in a new Netflix film. He will reprise his role as the dreamy Peter Kavinsky one last time in the third and final To All the Boys movie, titled, To All the Boys: Always and Forever. The rom-com, which hits Netflix on Feb. 12, will follow Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter as they make big decisions about their future.