What's your favorite season? Spring? Summer? Fall? Winter? Ask any pop culture junkie and they would say "none of the above" because award season is, by far, the best. Everything from the red carpet styles and winner's speeches, to interactions between your celeb faves, award shows are the ultimate piece of entertainment for pop culture fans. On Monday, June 17, the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards went down to celebrate the most popular movie, TV shows, and actors of the year. While two of the biggest categories were obviously Best Movie and Best Show, Best Kiss was just as highly anticipated, if not more. Fans have spoken and voted the Best Kiss winners at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor. I was happy for them, but Noah Centineo and Lana Condor's best kiss speech at the 2019 MTV Movie Awards skipped one thing. Can you guess what it was? A kiss, duh!

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, and Gavin Leatherwood presented Noah Centineo and Lana Condor with the award. I don't want to be biased, but I was totally expecting them to win. Ever since To All The Boys I've Loved Before premiered on Netflix in August 2018, Centineo and Condor's chemistry is all that anyone's been talking about. In the movie, Centineo and Condor starred as Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey, two super cute teens who, after pretending to date, fall in love. Fans loved the movie so much that Netflix announced that it was creating a sequel, which means fans can expect more of Centineo and Condor real soon. Yay! I hope they have another kissing scene together, because, well, did you see their hot tub scene? Epic! Here's a refresher in case you forgot:

Yeah, that was one steamy kiss. No wonder they took home the Golden Popcorn, amirite? I just wish we could have seen a kiss between the stars at the 2019 MTV Movie Awards. While we didn't get an epic Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams 2005 MTV Movie Awards moment, Centineo did thank Condor's lips for the award, so that's something.

Condor began the acceptance speech by thanking the film's fans. She said, “About a year and a half ago, we made this little movie and we had no idea what was gonna happen, and so all of this is really because of you guys and to the fans for supporting the movie and loving it as much as we do, so thank you so much."

That's when Centineo chimed in with, “Thanks to Lana’s lips, right?”

Here was Condor's reaction:

So, who did they beat out? Let's take a look at the nominees.

Camila Mendes and Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle) — Riverdale

Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle became an item during the third season of Riverdale. If it seemed like their kissing was totally realistic, maybe it's because Camila Mendes and Charles Melton are also dating IRL.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard (Aquaman and Mera) — Aquaman

Jason Mamoa and Amber Heard starred in one of the biggest movies of 2018. With Aquaman being part of the DC Universe, which has a super large fanbase, Mamoa and Heard had a huge chance of taking home the Golden Popcorn.

Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong and Adam Groff) — Sex Education

Sex Education has become everybody's fave series on Netflix! Ncuti Gatwa and Connor Swindells star as Eric Effiong and Adam Groff respectively. Netflix renewed the series for a second season, so fans can see more of Gatwa and Swindells soon!

Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom and Anne Weying) — Venom

Tom Hardy starred as Eddie Brock in the 2018 film Venom alongside Michelle Williams, who played Brock's ex-fiancée, Annie Weying.

Wow, Noah Centineo and Lana Condor had some big competition, but at the end of the day, they came out on top and got crowned Best Kiss! Congrats, you two!