If all of Netflix's original characters ever met in an alternate universe, To All the Boys I've Loved Before's Peter Kavinsky would probably urge Clay of 13 Reasons Why to take a chill pill. The teen boys probably wouldn't be immediate friends, but now we can imagine what a world with both of them in it would entail other than dramatic conversations in the school hallway. Noah Centineo is in Dylan Minnette's band Wallows' latest music video and its setup makes us want to go, "Whoa, whoa, whoa." Can we now expect Wallows to play at the next party Peter and Lara Jean go to?

ICYMI, Centineo swept up Netflix viewers' hearts last summer when he starred as popular lacrosse player Peter in the streaming service's original movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Peter Kavinsky's devilish grins and Lara Jean Song Covey's relatable views on teenage love eventually coaxed Netflix to officially announce a TATBILB sequel in December 2018. Based on author Jenny Han's young adult book trilogy, the films join Netflix's 13 Reasons Why TV series as beloved material originally taken from books. Playing a teenager grieving about the suicide of his friend on 13 Reasons Why, Minnette has long played "that kid in that thing" before stepping into Clay Jensen's shoes. In addition to acting, the 22-year-old has a musical career as the leader of indie rock band Wallows.

The band recently released a music video for their hit "Are You Bored Yet?," featuring Clairo. During the video, Minnette takes the stage to sing karaoke before realizing that his friends scattered throughout the room are singing along with him. By the video's two-minute mark, you can spot Centineo, also 22, as he stares down the camera and mouths out the song lyrics. As the camera pulls away from his position at a bar, he maintains eye contact while stirring a drink.

Wallows on YouTube

It's not quite the Fight Club tribute Peter would love, but Netflix must love the subtle cross-promotion the video has inevitably created. Based on his Instagram photo from set, Centineo certainly dug the ambiance.

The "Are You Bored Yet?" video hits the internet ahead of the March 22 release of Wallows' debut album Nothing Happens. Minnette and his bandmates, Braeden Lemasters and Cole Preston, will also perform at Coachella this April. Meanwhile, Centineo's cameo follows his appearance in and directing of ARTY's "Save Me Tonight" music video. Clearly he and Minnette are making the most of their time away from Netflix productions, but if you're catching this music video fresh off another TATBILB binge or an emotional 13 Reasons Why watch, more of Peter and Clay is a must right now. Where are those new release dates, Netflix?

While Centineo has yet to publicly try his hand at singing, Minnette has been vocal about how important his music is to him, telling Variance:

I’ve been acting for about 13 years, and everything that we’re doing in music right now are things that I’ve been wanting to achieve for about 10 [years]. I may be on a show now, but any second or chance I get, whether it be between seasons or otherwise, it’s all about Wallows.

The song title may suggest otherwise, but Minnette definitely doesn't sound bored yet. Here's hoping for more sneaky shoutouts to his fellow Netflix actors in future projects.

A To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel is in the works at Netflix. Season 3 of 13 Reasons Why is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year.