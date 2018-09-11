Peanut butter without jelly. The fourth of July with no fireworks. Sierra Burgess Is a Loser without Noah Centineo. These are scenarios that are hard to imagine. If you agree, you'll be just as shocked to shocked to learn that Noah Centineo almost wasn't cast in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser as lovable jock Jamey. The talented young actor and boyfriend of the internet actually came in to audition for another part and ended up winning over everyone with his soulful charm. Um, of course he did.

According to an interview with the film's director Ian Samuels, the complex part of Jamey was a difficult one to cast. That's when Noah came in and saved the day. He explained to ET:

When you’re casting, you have a character description and a lot of the Jameys that were coming in just felt… I don’t know, there was maybe something too on the nose about what we were seeing, in terms of the jock-y football player. But we really wanted Jamey to really be likable. You have to fall in love with him to believe in this relationship. Our casting director, Tamara[-LeeNotcutt], did an amazing job and she had Noah come in for one of the supporting roles and he was so charming in the room.

Want your mind blown even more? Centineo was meant to try out for the part of Spence, Veronica's jerky college boyfriend. Ben Hardy (X-Men: Apocalypse, EastEnders) was supposed to portray Jamey, but ultimately dropped out due to scheduling issues.

Perhaps that switch-up was for the best, because Noah was the ulitmate Jamey in writer Lindsey Beer's mind. In fact, the resemblance was uncanny. It's like he was made to play him. Beer added:

I didn’t have a specific actor in mind when I wrote this and I wrote it a long time ago, over six years ago, but I did have a generic image in mind of Jamey and Noah just looked and embodied him to a T, it almost weirded me out. It was like he had incepted my brain six years ago and made me write the part for him.

Netflix

Next you're going to tell me that Noah was supposed to play Josh in To All The Boys I've Loved Before... Wait, what? That's actually a thing.

“I initially was thinking of Noah for Josh, because I thought, ‘Oh, he seems like boy next door,’ but then once I saw Lana and Noah’s chemistry I knew we had to go that direction. Israel was great with Janel. I thought that fit really well," To All the Boys I've Loved Before director Susan Johnson divulged to IndieWire.

Man, this is a lot to take in. But it looks like the right decisions were made in the end. Noah will forever be Jamey and Peter Kavinsky and all is right with the world.

Noah is undoubtedly one of the summer 2018's breakout stars. No matter what role he takes on next and whether it was the original intention of the project's creators or not, it's pretty safe to say fans will welcome his every charismatic move with open arms.