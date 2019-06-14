OK, I don't know about you, but I'm a total sucker for a really solid can of wine. Canned wines have been revolutionizing the ready-to-drink beverage industry for quite a few years. However, Fine Print Wine Co.'s Lil Fizz Canned Wine looks especially unique. It provides a slight (yet not overpowering) fizzy effect by utilizing ~scientific techniques~. Plus, it combines not two — but three — different types of white wine. Honestly, it sounds like exactly what I need right now.

On Thursday, June 13, canned wine brand No Fine Print Wine Co. officially added a new variety to its lineup called Lil Fizz. Sounds cute, right? According to the press release, Lil Fizz combines three types of white wine grapes, including sauvignon blanc, chardonnay and pinot noir. The brand is able to control the amount of bubbles added to give "just the right amount of effervescence," by combining the drink with carbon dioxide while it's in the middle of the canning process, according to the press release. So, basically it's a scientific work of art.

You will also be thrilled to know that each can contains a hefty 12% ABV (so make sure to pace yourself!). They come in 8.4-ounce slim cans, which are just a little larger than a regular glass of wine. So bottom line: drink up, pups.

In the press release, Ryan Arnold, a partner of the brand and a renowned sommelier, said Lil Fizz is inspired by a crisp Mexican beer that's perfect for the outdoors.

According to the press release, Arnold said:

Inspired by drinking a combination of Txakoli, session-style beers, and light Mexican lagers, I wanted to capture the energy of the refreshing style of these beverages and bring that light, crisp taste experience to the states. I love canned wines for their ease of use in the outdoors and how environmentally responsible they are. A canned drink that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere, is in line with our vision for No Fine Print.

If you're looking to add Lil Fizz to your fridge as soon as you possibly can, you will be excited to know it's currently available. Yes, you heard that correctly, but you'll only be able to find it at select retail locations or order it online throughout California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, according to the press release. Definitely feeling #blessed right now that I live in one of those lucky AF states — everyone else will have to resort to another brand of canned wine, or maybe even a road trip, if you're feeling up to it.

Like I said, I'm always down to try a new brand of canned wine, and No Fine Print Co.'s latest and greatest addition to their lineup looks especially unique. Between light bubbles and three different types of white wine grapes, it looks like summer in a can. So if you need me, I'll be on the hunt for a can or two for myself.