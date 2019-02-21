It looks like the Mushroom Kingdom was not enough for Bowser — now he is taking over all of Nintendo! Well, not really, but Nintendo fans cannot get over the hilarious name of Nintendo of America's newly announced president. Nintendo's new president's name is Doug Bowser, and even if you have only played one Mario game back when you were a kid, you will understand why someone named Bowser taking over Nintendo is so funny.

On Thursday afternoon, Nintendo of America's current president Reggie Fils-Aime announced his upcoming retirement in a heartfelt video message to the video game franchise's fans. Fils-Aime began working for Nintendo of America back in 2003, and quickly gained celebrity status among the franchise's fanbase by becoming one of the most public faces of Nintendo at events and live presentations. He was promoted to the company's president in 2006, and has continued to be a beloved presence among fans as he continued to represent Nintendo at events and announce upcoming games and systems with charismatic presentations.

While Nintendo fans are sad to see Reggie Fils-Aime step down from his position, the internet is already brimming with jokes about the name of his predecessor: Doug Bowser. Fils-Aime pointed out the irony of the name in his video, since obviously Bowser is the name of Nintendo's most iconic villain, and also promised that Doug Bowser is the perfect choice to take over the leadership role. Fils-Aime will be officially handing over the president's title on April 15.

Obviously, pretty much everyone is joking about the fact that someone named Bowser is now in charge of Nintendo of America. For some, it is a grim bit of irony to have someone with the name of Mario's constant villain taking over the company, and for others, it is a hilarious win for an iconic Nintendo character. Check out all of the best responses to Doug Bowser's big promotion below:

And Doug Bowser is clearly on the joke as well. Fans pointed out that Bowser's very first photo after joining Nintendo featured plush dolls of Mario and Luigi tied up in the background. Looks like he will be cracking just as many Bowser jokes as the fans.

Doug Bowser's Twitter account also reveals his good humor about his last name. His handle is @TheTrueBowser, and his bio reads "Views are mine (as are the Goombas, Koopa Troopa...)."

But all obvious jokes aside, Doug Bowser seems to be a much, much better person than his reptilian counterpart. In the press release announcing his new role, Bowser promised that he will continue to help Nintendo grow in new and exciting ways:

It has been my great fortune to work with and be mentored by Reggie for four years at Nintendo of America. And rest assured, we will continue to build on his work to evolve and expand our brand, furthering Nintendo’s global mission of creating smiles. There are millions more of those to come.

Bowser takes over Nintendo on April 15, so start praying for Princess Peach now.