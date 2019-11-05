After almost a year together, Nina Dobrev and Grant Mellon have reportedly have broken up, according to multiple sources who reportedly spoke to E! News. "Nina hasn't brought him around to any of her events in over a month and hasn't mentioned Grant," one source claimed to E! News. "She has been partying and hanging out with friends without him. He has been shooting a Netflix film outside of Los Angeles and they haven't been hanging out together. Nina seems to be doing fine but none of their friends have seen or talked to Grant." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Grant and Dobrev about the reported split and neither responded in time for publication.)

Luckily, the source also noted that Dobrev is reportedly doing just fine. "Nina hasn't mentioned a breakup," the source explained. "But she hasn't spoken about Grant in several weeks. She seems to be quite happy and has recently been out socializing with friends, each time without Grant."

According to E! News, the couple reportedly first started dating back in January. Their first public appearance together was court side at a Los Angeles Lakers game in March, where an insider noted to E! News that they were "intentionally keeping their relationship as low-key as possible." The same source who noted that Dobrev is "quite happy" also told E! News that, before their split, Mellon had even reportedly garnered the approval of Dobrev's bestie. "The two have spent time as a couple with Nina's best friend Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich," the insider told E! News. A quick scroll through Mellon's Instagram shows that Hough has even left a few comments throughout the course of the year.

While neither of them have confirmed or denied the split yet, rest assured that if they are truly broken up, Dobrev has a pretty great track record of staying friends with her exes. Before dating Mellon, Dobrev was reportedly dating her Scream Queens co-star Glen Powell.

Since their reported split, the two have reportedly stayed on very good terms. So much so that JustJared reported Dobrev was even spotted at Powell's 31st birthday party in Los Angeles on Nov. 4.

Here's to hoping Dobrev and Mellon are doing whatever is right for them.