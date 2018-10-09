Nikki Haley Is Resigning As UN Ambassador, Which Is A Big Deal

Pour one out for this high-level U.S. official, because UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced her resignation on Tuesday, Oct. 9. At an appearance with Haley in the White House Oval Office on Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced that the ambassador would be stepping down at the end of the year in order to "take a little time off." Haley will have served two years in the role, a pretty long stretch of time in an administration known for its high staff turnover.

Speaking from the Oval Office with Haley by his side, Trump praised the ambassador's work. "She's done a fantastic job, and we've done a fantastic job together," the president said, citing the United States' changed relationship with North Korea. "We hate to lose — hopefully you'll be coming back at some point. Maybe a different capacity. You can have your pick." He added that she had told him about six months previously that she intended to serve two years before stepping down. The president did not say who will replace Haley in the role, but said that "many people" would want to take over the role. He said that he would name a successor within the next "two or three weeks."

Haley, in turn, praised Trump and denied rumors that she would be running for president in 2020.

Haley's resignation is just the latest departure from the tumultuous Trump administration, which has seen a pretty startling rate of turnover. Including Haley, as of October 2018 there have been 24 high-level members of the administration who have either been fired or resigned, including former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (fired); White House Communications Director Hope Hicks (resigned); Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price (resigned), and more. However, Haley's resignation stands out for both her length of time served and the apparent amicability of the departure. While many of Trump's appointees left amid scandal or conflict with the president, Haley's resignation was announced with mutual praise from her and Trump. She is also one of the diminishing number of Trump appointees who will have been with him from the start of his term in January 2017.

