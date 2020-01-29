It's double excitement for The Bella Twins today, because both Nikki and Brie Bella are expecting. Yep, WWE's leading ladies are both pregnant, and announced the exciting news on Jan. 29. After seeing the adorable announcement photos from the sisters, fans can hardly believe it. And what's even more exciting is Nikki and Brie Bella's due dates are so close together. Twinning until the very end, these two.

Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while Brie is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan, whom she welcomed her first child with in May 2017. "[It was] a total surprise," Nikki told People in an interview. "It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm pregnant.' I'm not ready for it."

The sisters are well aware of the surprise factor behind their joint announcement. "Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?" People are going to think that's a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can't really plan pregnancy," Brie shared.

The best part of all is that the twins' due dates are so close to one another. The sisters are literally due a week and a half apart. Brie also took to Instagram to share her excitement over the baby news.

"We are shocked like all of you!!! Never in a million years thought did I think @thenikkibella and I would be having pregnant bellies together!!!" she wrote. "Knowing us our babies will come the same day too lol!!! We are excited for you all to follow us on this amazing journey!!! Love you Sister!!"

You can see their adorable announcement post below.

Between their joint TV show, Total Bellas, and their the fact they're both former Divas Champions, these two have been on the same wavelength throughout their whole career, so it's hardly a surprise they've decided to start a family at the same time as well.

If these two did wind up giving birth on the same day, I'd hardly be surprised. Either way, something tells me there are some epic joint birthday parties to come in the future.