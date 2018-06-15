OK, so they called off their engagement because she wanted to have kids and he didn't. And then they reportedly got back together because he decided he couldn't live without her and so he said he would have kids. The whole thing seemed to be playing out with the kind of happy ending usually reserved for chick flicks. But now comes the news that Nikki Bella and John Cena are having trust issues, and I seriously can't take the stress of this relationship anymore.

"Nikki doesn’t know if she trusts John still," a source told People. "Is he really saying he wants to be a dad just for her or does he truly want to have children? The more attention this is getting, the more pressure Nikki feels." Elite Daily reached out to Bella and Cena's teams for comment on the new report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

As much as this new development sucks, I have to admit that I kind of understand where Bella is coming from, you guys. For the record, I have always been a huge John Cena fan. Like, I've loved him FOREVER. But if he's saying he wants to have kids with Bella just to keep her around, then what's gonna happen when the baby arrives and he's all "U can't see me," and then goes and takes off or something?

Not that I think he would ever actually do this. But Cena did seem pretty adamant that he didn't want children for, like, ever, so hey, you never know. Here's how the whole baby convo went down on an ep of Nikki's show Total Bellas.

"I don't think date nights can ever get old, but I think so many years down the road, to keep things exciting, I think kids help that in a relationship," Bella tells Cena while the pair is out to dinner. "I just... I see the point of kids after you've been with someone for so long."

"So basically, what you just said across the table is, you will get bored of me," Cena said. "In a hypothetical universe, say I was like, 'OK, we're going to have kids,' and we do and you find out that wasn't the real problem. And then years from now, you look at me and resent... I don't know if you're just upset that you're not going to be a mom or if you've fallen out of love with me. Because it kind of feels like both."

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Aw. This is all incredibly heartbreaking because I love these two together. Eventually, though, Cena realizes that Bella has NOT, in fact, fallen out of love with him — she just really, really wants to be a mom. And so, in an attempt to not lose her, the WWE superstar decides to drop a major bombshell.

"So, it's literally just about being a mom?" he asks. "OK, because I can't have you out of my life, EVER, and I want to marry you. Relationship and marriage is about sacrifice, and I will make that sacrifice for you. I will give you a child."

I know, I know — it's not the most passionate choice of words. And he did refer to having a child as a "sacrifice."

Perhaps that's why the Total Bellas star reportedly isn't ready to jump back into the relationship just yet.

"Nikki is trying to figure out what’s best for her right now," the source added to People. "She’s trying to focus on herself by spending time with close friends and family and staying committed to work."

It's a good plan, and I hope Bella takes all the time she needs to make this incredibly important decision. At the end of the day, I really do hope Cena wants kids, though, because I actually think he would make such an amazing father. After all, he's already been schooled in the most important thing: