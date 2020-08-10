Trying to think of a good comment for your ex's engagement announcement? I'd highly recommend checking out Nick Viall's reaction to Vanessa Grimaldi's engagement for some inspiration. “Well thank god I followed you back a week ago to hear this news," he joked before sweetly adding, "Congrats to you two! Lucky guy."

I mean, is that not the perfect comment? In my humble opinion it has it all. A little of humor? Check. An acknowledgment of their messy past? Check. An acknowledgment that their relationship is better now? Check. A genuine message of support? Check. Utterly flawless.

Per Us Weekly, Viall and Grimaldi reportedly followed each other shortly after he announced earlier this month that she would be making an appearance on a new segment on his Patreon entitled, "A Bachelor And His Exes Tell All." He announced the news alongside an extremely juicy trailer that featured other Bachelor Nation exes, like Corinne Olympios and Rachel Lindsay. Grimaldi's episode is yet to air but in the sneak preview she did reveal that she doesn't know how to say Viall's last name, which is just LOL considering they were once engaged.

Watch the teaser for yourself below, but be warned that it will leave you very tempted to spring for the $5.99 a month "Premium Tea-Seekers" subscription:

Hopefully Grimaldi has an easier time pronouncing the last name of her new fiancé, Josh Wolfe. Grimaldi announced that he had popped the question on Aug. 10 by posting a series of romantic pictures from the proposal, alongside this extra gushy caption:

August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#engaged

The engagement doesn't exactly come as a surprise considering the fact that, during an October 2019 appearance on Jared Haibon and Dean Unglert's podcast Help I Suck At Dating, Grimaldi revealed she's been dropping some serious hints. “Just FYI, I’ve been sending Josh pictures of engagement rings," she shared, per Us Weekly. "Is that like a no-no?”

I think it's safe to say that, based on the fact that he popped the question just months after she revealed that tidbit, it's much more of a "yes-yes" than a "no-no." Happy for these two!