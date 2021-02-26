Everyone, it's time to scream. There's a new solo album coming out from one of the Jonas Brothers, and it already seems like it's going to be a hit. Nick Jonas' Spaceman details are pretty scarce right now, but it's his first solo album in five years, so it's time to get excited regardless. The music gods are feeding us well in 2021.

The Jonas Brothers had such a successful run in 2019 and 2020 with the releases of new singles, new videos, and a whole new tour, updated with old and new tracks alike. Now, Nick is getting ready to make a solo comeback, too; his last album, Last Year Was Complicated, was a huge hit when it came out in 2016. There's no doubt his follow-up, set to release on March 12, will also be a hit among fans, but there's a lot of mystery surrounding it, too.

His sudden announcement of the new record comes ahead of his appearance on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 27, and there's already a ton of excitement around the album's title track, "Spaceman," out on Feb. 25. Read below for a full breakdown of what fans know so far about the full release, upcoming performances, music videos, and merch drops.

Release Date

Nick's album ˆˆSpaceman officially drops on March 12, but he's already allowed pre-orders via his website of multiple different limited edition covers, including one of him wearing a title-appropriate astronaut's helmet. The lead single, aptly-titled "Spaceman" is available for purchase and stream starting Feb. 25.

Tracklist

1. “Don’t Give Up On Us”

2. “Heights”

3. “Spaceman”

4. “2Drunk”

5. “Delicious”

6. “This Is Heaven”

7. “Sexual”

8. “Deeper Love”

9. “If I Fall”

10. “Death Do Us Part”

11. “Nervous”

Although fans have only listened to the title track so far, there's a good chance he might play an additional song to "Spaceman" from the album during his appearance on SNL on Feb. 27.

Music Videos

Nick hasn't announced plans to make any music videos just yet, but with COVID-19 restrictions getting easier to navigate for production teams, there's a good chance he'll put out at least one during this era.

Meaning Behind the Album

The album's tracks will act as sonic "love letters" to Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. The lead single also examines a lot of different facets of quarantine that the world has dealt with since the spread of coronavirus worldwide, from isolation and loneliness to mask-wearing.