It looks like the newest Mrs. Jonas is fitting right in with her in-laws, and her husband couldn't be happier. Nick Jonas' quote about Priyanka Chopra's friendship with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas could not be any cuter. “It’s a great feeling,” Jonas, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, April 14, referring to how easily his wife was able to blend into his star-studded family. “I mean, it’s kind of a dream where, as close as we are as brothers, that our wives and fiancée are so connected as well.”

For those of you who might have missed it, The Jonas Brothers are making a pretty huge comeback and Jonas noted that they couldn't have done it without their significant others by their sides.

After noting that the reunion was “obviously a huge adjustment for everybody,” he explained how their significant others made it all go a little more smoothly. “These incredible women have handled it so well and have been the best support system for each of us, individually and as a group,” he explained. “To get to share that with them is a really amazing thing.”

Chopra, Turner, and Danielle have all been extremely involved in their husbands' comeback. And it looks as though they've bonded a lot throughout the process.

First, they all appeared in the music video for 'Sucker' that made me wish I was married or betrothed to a Jonas.

And then, of course, there's all the adorable social media stuff. You know, like when Chopra just started referring to the three women as the #JSisters?

No, seriously. She's super committed to the group name and I'm so here for it.

Yes, we've been seeing a lot of Chopra fitting into the Jonas family. But don't worry, Jonas noted that he's also become super close with the Chopra clan. In fact, their shared commitment to family is what initially drew them to each other. “It is one of the things we were so drawn to about each other,” he said of their shared family values. “And the family’s just getting bigger and bigger, and that’s a beautiful thing. We love including our loved ones, our family, in everything we do… our house is for everyone, our doors are always open. That is, in my opinion, how it should be.”

Honestly, agreed. What a wonderful way to live your lives!

Chopra has also been vocal about what initially drew her to Jonas. “Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you,” she told People before they got married. “Then everything is so easy because you give each other credit for your intelligence, you give each other the benefit of the doubt because you trust each other. There’s so much that comes out of that. I think don’t settle for less than that.”

The two finally tied the knot in a series of Indian and Western celebrations across November and December 2018. It looks like things have been going pretty fabulously ever since!