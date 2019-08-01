Now that all the hoopla over Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's super-extra wedding celebration — it lasted three days, y'all! — has finally died down, it's time to focus on more pressing matters (read: totally-none-of-my-business-but-I-can't-help-being-curious matters). You know, like when they're gonna decide to procreate. Can you even imagine the kind of beautiful and talented babies these two amazing humans would produce? If not, I'm sure there's an app out there somewhere that can conjure up some type of prediction for you. And sadly, that's all we're gonna get for a while. Because apparently, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's baby plans are in limbo right now. And I am definitely not OK. Elite Daily reached out to Jonas and Chopra's teams about the reports regarding their baby plans, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Basically, according to Entertainment Tonight, the pair wants to focus on their marriage and careers right now.

“Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids," a source told the publication. "They are enjoying married life, traveling, and working. The couple is okay with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing."

TBH, I totally get why these two are so chill about the whole starting-a-family thing, but that doesn't mean I have to be happy about it.

"Nick and Priyanka want kids, but right now it’s not a priority," the source continued. "The couple is conscious [of] how much time the tour takes up."

ICYMI, the JoBros had a huge comeback this year, and the three of them are getting ready to embark on their Happiness Begins tour on August 7. Which means Jonas probs wouldn't be around that much to, like, warm up bottles and change diapers.

Plus, Chopra's got her own projects going on. The former Quantico star is currently filming — and starring in — Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bollywood movie, Gangubai. And she's working on an untitled Indian wedding comedy for Universal with Mindy Kaling.

It's all good stuff, and I'm here for it. I mean, it's not like these guys never want kids.

"I definitely want to be a father someday," Jonas revealed in December during an interview with Spotify's The Rewind With Guy Raz. "I have seen a lot of life at an early age and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."

Aww!

As for Chopra, the actress discussed the legacy she hopes to leave behind for her future kiddos one day in a July cover story for InStyle.

"I want to change the world a little bit," she said. "My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something. I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, 'Yeah, that was my mom.'"

So it looks like Jonas and Chopra will have kids... eventually. But in the meantime, as long as we get more videos of them dancing and singing on top of yachts, I'm totally OK with waiting.