Why have four wedding receptions when you can have five? If you're wondering what the heck I'm talking about, I'm referring to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas's North Carolina wedding reception at Nellie'sSouthern Kitchen. The most recent reception that took place this past weekend marks their fifth wedding reception. And it also may be the closest one to Nick's heart.

Why would this particular ceremony mean so much to Nick? Well, Nellie's Southern Kitchen is actually owned by Nick's father, Paul Kevin Jonas, Senior. The restaurant is in Paul's hometown of Belmont, North Carolina. As if that wasn't sentimental enough, E! News reports that the restaurant was named after Nick's late mother, who passed away in 2011.

Needless to say, this was an incredibly sentimental way for Nick and Priyanka to incorporate both of Nick's parents in the celebration of their love.

E! reports that a sign inside of their wedding venue wrote:

Nick and Priyanka just got hitched but that knot that they tied has not been dipped in gravy or honey or hot chicken grease. So it's time we throw them a Nellie's Southern feast. Mama and Papa J invite you with pride to come celebrate their boy and his bride.

Omg so cute!! Based on that sign I'm going to go ahead and say it's safe to assume that this particular ceremony was one that was being hosted by Nick's Southern family as a way for Priyanka's Indian family to get to know their culture.

And, I mean. Let's be real. What better way to get to know a new culture than through their food?

At this particular ceremony, Nick dressed more casually with a black button down shirt tucked into black slacks, while Priyanka wore a strapless white dress with a darker floral print on it.

Priyanka commemorated the lovely night by posting a picture of her family happily posing for the camera at Nellie's along with this caption:

Fam jam. Thank you @nelliessouthernkitchen@mamadjonas@papakjonas for a wonderful reception! We love you! This was amazing ❤️💋😍

From the start, the two have been very vocal about the importance of family to them.

"I can go into all of it and get all mushy, but I think the thing that really connected both of us was our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those," Nick told E! News' Jason Kennedy on the Today show back in September. "They are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing and I'm excited to start our lives together."

Watch the full clip of him adorably explaining why he loves her below:

So, yes, to the average person, five weddings may seem like a lot. But, given the commitment these two both have to uniting their extremely culturally different families, I actually think it makes total sense.

I'm so happy they were able to find each other and I'm so happy that their families seem to be embracing their love with such open arms. Congrats to these two!