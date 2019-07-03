When Spider-Man first entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a stand-alone hero in Homecoming, the Sony-Disney co-production sealed the deal by having Robert Downey Jr. co-star as his mentor, Tony Stark. With Stark's demise in Avengers; Endgame, his role was replaced by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the glue that has tied the MCU together since the beginning. But if Fury seemed a little off in this outing, there was a reason for that. It turns out Nick Fury was a Skrull in Spider-Man: Far From Home in one of the best post-credit reveals ever. Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home follow.

Nick Fury mostly seemed to be having a bad week in Far From Home. He was still working through the end of the Avengers when a tornado with a face turned up in Mexico. Next thing he knows, he's got this entire Elements situation and word of a wormhole between our Earth (616) and other Earths.

At least he seems to have Mysterio willing to fill in for the Avengers who are all M.I.A., and if he can just get this one wayward 16-year-old, Peter Parker, to call him back and pinch hit as Spider-Man, they might be in business.

However, it turns out Fury has fallen for a massive ruse, as Mysterio is not from another Earth at all. The Elementals are just projections, the damage is being caused by hijacked Stark industry drones. How did Fury get it all so wrong?

Turns out it isn't Fury at all. As the post-credit sequence reveals, Fury is actually Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) from Captain Marvel, and Maria Hill is one of his sidekicks. Fury and Hill are actually all on a well-deserved vacation far out in space on a Skrull ship, where no one will come bother them. Talos is annoyed, because, as he sees it, the two of them had been doing n excellent job holding down the fort. That is until this whole Mysterio nonsense turned up.

As for where exactly Fury is, that's a whole different easter egg unto itself. Though Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been off doing its own thing separate from the MCU, turns out T.A.H.I.T.I. is everywhere.

When fans join Fury, in the middle of vacation, he's lying in a simulation of the beach, seemingly off in a world regenerating. That would be T.A.H.I.T.I., the program that Agent Coulson was put through after he was resurrected in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. But the ship he's on doesn't look like any ship seen on ABC's long-running show, nor does it look like Mar-Vell's lab ship from Captain Marvel.

What fans are guessing is that this is the new ship the Skrulls took over after Carol Danvers helped them escape the Kree back in 1995. It's been a couple of decades, so there's been time for technical upgrades. If so, this is probably also the base from where Danvers has been operating the last few years. With Fury now un-dusted in a post-Blip world, it would be natural he'd decide for his vacation, he'd take a trip to visit with an old friend.