Are you ready to hit the dance floor? If not, Netflix's Work It trailer — previewing the streamer's dance-focused flick coming Aug. 7 — just might be the inspiration you need. The film will tell the story of a high schooler's quest to transform a ragtag group of dancers into a competition-winning group to secure admittance to her dream college. And while the dance aspect of the movie is definitely exciting, the cast may be an even bigger draw.

Work It's star-studded cast includes Sabrina Carpenter (Girl Meets World, The Hate U Give), will be featured as the film's lead, Quinn. To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and Dear Evan Hansen actor Jordan Fisher and internet queen Liza Koshy have leading roles as well, alongside supporting actors Keiynan Lonsdale, Drew Ray Tanner, and Michelle Buteau.

On July 10, Netflix posted a cute Instagram video of the cast dancing to announce the film's Aug. 7 release date. On July 16, the film's official trailer dropped.

The trailer starts with Quinn (Carpenter) praying in the name of Beyonce's "Single Ladies" video, as her voiceover explains she is looking for extracurricular activities to boost her college resume. She enlists her dancer friend Jazz (Koshy) to land a spot on her high schools' renowned dance team, but then decides to form her own team after being denied from the established group. Quinn will also employ award-winning choreographer Jake (Fisher) and a ragtag group of newbie dancers from around town to win a major dance competition and secure her college plans.

The studio behind Netflix's To All The Boys I've Loved Before and The Kissing Booth is also responsible for Work It, so fans can expect this movie to be similar to these hits. But in addition to the typical teen rom-com trappings, there will also be a ton of fin and flashy dance routines, so if that doesn't inspire you to get up and dance it out while you wait for the movie to premiere, I'm not sure what will.

Work It will premiere on Netflix on August 7.