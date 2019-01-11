Long live the romantic comedy! After releasing several lighthearted rom-coms throughout 2018, Netflix is continuing the beloved trend this year with another sunny flick led by internet boyfriend Noah Centineo. Now the ideal teenage sweetheart after appearing in the streaming service's To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Centineo will star alongside Camila Mendes of Riverdale for Netflix's The Perfect Date. Sounds like a perfect pairing to me!

Although he's picking up a lacrosse stick again to play TATBILB's Peter Kavinsky in a sequel, we'll likely meet Centineo's newest character before reuniting with Peter. Netflix has yet to confirm a release day for The Perfect Date, but seeing as first look photos are already out there, the film will likely pop up sooner rather than later. As opposed to the kindhearted Peter, Centineo's Perfect Date character is introduced with more entrepreneurial intentions. He plays Brooks Rattigan, who decides to create a dating app that will provide funds for college. The app requires him to "stand in" as girls' non-existent boyfriends, and Mendes and Lady Bird's Laura Marano presumably play teens that need him to pose as their dates.

Netflix's first photos from the movie show both women in romantic settings with Centineo, implying that a love triangle quickly develops. According to the movie's logline, living up to different expectations and fitting new molds on a regular basis "leads [Brooks] to question who he really is… and who he wants to be with.”

Netflix earned distribution of the film from Awesomeness Films and Ace Entertainment, and I can only assume that, at this point, the company will buy anything tied to Centineo's name. Having limited knowledge of the story for now, we'll have to wait and see if Brooks grows to be anywhere near Peter's popularity. However, as Twitter points out, the movie includes an Austin & Ally reunion for Centineo and Marano, who played the titular female on the four-season Disney Channel series. Centineo and his Justin Bieber haircut appeared on the show as Ally's crush, Dallas, and some Twitter users have apparently already experienced their greatest cast reunion of 2019.

Starring on three Austin & Ally episodes as a teen, Centineo was a frequent guest on a handful of Disney shows that you probably considered yourself too old for if you're now in your early-to-mid 20s. Admittedly, if someone didn't guest star on Hannah Montana or The Suite Life of Zack and Cody before their big break, I have no clue who they are, but Marano and Centineo working together as adults is pretty cute.

Netflix's roster of movies launching in 2019 (or at least the projects we already know about) is definitely more on the serious side. Although, it's safe to believe that any rom-com fans can rest assured, as the announcement of The Perfect Date suggests that some surprise movies could still hit Netflix this year. Until we hear about any other joyfully romantic films in the works, we'll keep our eyes out for a Perfect Date trailer.

The Perfect Date premieres on Netflix in the near future.