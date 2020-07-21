If you have a quick $200 million on hand, you could maybe get Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans to star in your film. That's what Netflix did, at least. The streaming giant reportedly dropped millions on The Gray Man, which will star Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and it sounds well worth the money.

Joe and Anthony Russo (aka the Russo brothers), who directed several commercially successful Marvel films that starred Chris Evans — including 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and 2019’s Avengers: Endgame — will work on this film as well, so you know it's about to be intense. It will be their first time working with Gosling.

The Gray Man film is based on a book series by Mark Greaney of the same name, and is described as similar to the action-packed Jason Bourne film series. The new movie tells the story of ex-CIA-agent-turned assassin Court Gentry (Gosling), who is pursued by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former colleague. “The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do," Anthony Russo told Deadline.

If one movie starring the hunky Evans and Gosling pairing isn't enough for you, I have good news. There is hope the film will turn into a theatrical-level franchise with a huge scale, budget, and a few more films.

“The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe with Ryan at the center of it.” Joe Russo told Deadline. “We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie.”

Like any fan who is excited about Gosling and Evans pairing up for the film, the directors are also pumped. "The ability to do [the film] with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo said.

I feel you on that one Mr. Russo, I really do.