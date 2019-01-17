The Avengers are assembling for a new Netflix movie... except it will not be about superheroes. Chris Evans and Tom Holland have worked together on the big screen before in both Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, but now, the two actors are stepping outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for their next co-starring project. Netflix's The Devil All The Time will star Chris Evans and Tom Holland in their first non-superhero movie together, and it also has a ton of other impressive actors in the cast as well.

Netflix recently revealed that Chris Evans and Tom Holland will lead the cast of its upcoming original movie The Devil All The Time. The movie is an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock 2011 novel of the same name. The story is set in rural Ohio and West Virginia, following a number of bizarre characters throughout the 1940s, '50s, and '60s. Evans will star as a corrupt local sheriff named Lee Bodecker, and Tom Holland will play a violent orphan named Arvin Russell. Although Evans' character sounds like the exact opposite of the virtuous Captain America, Holland's violent orphan character description could technically also be used to describe Spider-Man.

Chris Evans and Tom Holland are not the only huge movie stars in the cast, either. Along with the Marvel magic that Evans and Holland are bringing, Robert Pattinson will bring his Twilight flair and Bill Skarsgård will imbue the movie with some of the creepiness he showed off in It. Skarsgård's role as not yet been revealed, but it sounds like he will probably play Carl Henderson, a serial killer along with his wife who has a penchant for killing models. Pattinson will play Roy Lafferty, a preacher who is fond of spiders and on the run from the law.

Other big names in the cast include Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland) and Eliza Scanlen (Sharp Objects). Wasikowska is playing Sandy Henderson, the wife and serial killing partner to Carl Henderson. Scanlen's role has yet to be confirmed.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The rest of the cast includes Mia Goth (Suspiria), Tracy Letts (Lady Bird), and Gabriel Ebert (Ricki and the Flash). None of their roles have been disclosed yet.

There is also some Marvel star power going on behind the scenes on The Devil All The Time, with Jake Gyllenhaal listed as a producer of the movie. Although Gyllenhaal's first Marvel movie has not been released yet, he will battle Tom Holland's Spider-Man as the villain Mysterio in this summer's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Before The Devil All The Time is released, fans will once again see Chris Evans and Tom Holland star together in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Although, it does not seem like the two will get much screen-time together in that movie. Since Spider-Man was one of the heroes who turned to dust at the end of Infinity War, his role is not expected to be very large in Endgame. Conversely, Captain America is predicted to have one of the biggest parts in Endgame, with many fans even predicting that he may die in the movie's climactic scene.

The Devil All The Time does not have an official release date yet, but its IMDb page lists the film as a 2020 release.