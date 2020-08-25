When the history of streaming in the 2010s is written, Stranger Things will be best remembered as the show that gave fans Millie Bobby Brown. Her originally-planned-as-a-one-off character, Eleven, became the heart of the series, turning a show that could have been just part of the Netflix churn into a powerhouse. Now, Brown is stretching her wings with a new Netflix project, Enola Holmes, based on the book series by Nancy Springer. A retelling of Sherlock Holmes from the point of view of his younger sister, Netflix's Enola Holmes trailer looks to be a barrel of fun while letting Brown show a whole new side to her acting.

There are six of The Enola Holmes Mysteries books altogether, starting with The Case of the Missing Marquess, in which Enola's mother disappears. Throughout the next five stories, Enola spends her time building up her detective abilities, street smarts, and disguise elements while dodging her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft's determination to send her to finishing school. It's not until the final story, The Case of the Gypsy Goodbye, when Sherlock comes around to helping Enola and accepting his little sister is a talented detective in her own right, and very much his equal.

From the look of the trailer, the premise begins with Enola's mother's disappearance before going off on its own path.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

England, 1884 — a world on the brink of change. On the morning of her 16th birthday, Enola Holmes wakes to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind an odd assortment of gifts but no apparent clue as to where she’s gone or why. After a free-spirited childhood, Enola suddenly finds herself under the care of her brothers Sherlock and Mycroft, both set on sending her away to a finishing school for “proper” young ladies. Refusing to follow their wishes, Enola escapes to search for her mother in London. But when her journey finds her entangled in a mystery surrounding a young runaway Lord, Enola becomes a super-sleuth in her own right, outwitting her famous brother as she unravels a conspiracy that threatens to set back the course of history.

Enola Holmes isn't just blessed with Brown as the central character. The rest of the primary cast is an all-star lineup of talent from other Netflix series, including Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Henry Cavill (The Witcher), Sam Claflin (Peaky Blinders), and Louis Partridge (Medici). The film also co-stars Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Adeel Akhtar (Utopia), Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter), Burn Gorman (Torchwood), and Susie Wokoma (Year of The Rabbit).

Enola Holmes arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.